Judge sentences Pittsfield man to 3 years on firearms charges

• October 30, 2018 8:00 pm

Steven P. Springer II of Pittsfield was sentenced to 36 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for providing false information during the purchase of firearms. He was sentenced by Chief Judge Nancy Torresen on Oct. 30, according to a Tuesday release from U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank.

Springer, 26, pleaded guilty on May 29, 2018.

Springer purchased a Kel-Tec PF9 semi-automatic pistol from a federally licensed firearms dealer on Feb. 22, 2015, according to Frank, who cited court records.

“In connection with the purchase, Springer completed a Firearms Transaction Record form in which he falsely reported that he was the actual purchaser of the firearm,” Frank said.

Springer also purchased two Kel-Tec P11 pistols from another federally licensed dealer on Feb. 24, 2015 and falsely reported that he was the actual purchaser of the firearms, according to Frank.

“On both occasions, Springer was buying the firearms for another individual who was prohibited from purchasing them,” Frank said.

Massachusetts State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program aimed at bringing together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and increase the safety of neighborhoods.

