• October 30, 2018 5:35 pm

FORT KENT, Maine — A pickup truck struck a utility pole knocking out power for several hours to homes in four towns on Sunday evening, likely interrupting the plans of some to watch the final game of the World Series.

Justin Soucy, 35, of St. John Plantation was driving a 2015 GMC pickup traveling eastbound on Route 161 just west of Fort Kent in St. John at about 5:20 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole on the opposite side of the road, according to Fort Kent Police Chief Tom Pelletier.

The pole was carrying distribution lines and a large piece of electrical equipment called a regulator, according to Emera Maine spokeswoman Judy Long.

The Bangor Daily News is pleased to feature content from our sister website, Fiddlehead Focus. To read the rest of “Accident knocks out power in 4 towns during final World Series game,” an article by Fiddlehead Focus staff writer Jessica Potila, please follow this link to the Fiddlehead Focus online.

