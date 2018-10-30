CTV Atlantic | BDN CTV Atlantic | BDN

• October 30, 2018 1:28 pm

Updated: October 30, 2018 6:09 pm

HOULTON, Maine — A 21-year-old Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada man was charged with obstruction Monday in a Canadian provincial court following an incident that shut down the Woodstock-Houlton border crossing for about 12 hours last Friday.

Officials with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a written statement issued Tuesday that U.S. officials turned Bailey Roy, one of two men involved in the border incident, to Canadian officials on Sunday and that he appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court on Monday. He remains in custody and will return to court Nov. 1, according to the RCMP.

The Bangor Daily News is pleased to feature content from our sister website, The County. To read the rest of “21-year-old man appears in Canadian court over border incident,” an article by The County staff writer Jen Lynds, please follow this link to The County online.

