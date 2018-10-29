Former UMaine player to coach US women’s national team in 2018-19

David Zalubowski | AP David Zalubowski | AP

Former University of Maine standout winger and associate head coach Bob Corkum will serve as the head coach of the United States women’s national hockey team for 2018-19 season beginning with the upcoming Four Nations Cup in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, on Nov. 6-10.

Corkum served as an assistant coach for the U.S. Women’s Under-22 Select team for a three-game series against Canada last August. The U.S. swept the Canadians.

The 50-year-old Corkum is the University of Maine’s 28th leading all-time scorer with 132 points (56 goals, 76 assists) in a 159-game career between 1985-89.

The Salisbury, Massachusetts, native and Buffalo Sabres third-round draft pick went on to play in 720 NHL games for seven teams, finishing with 200 points (97 goals, 103 assists).

He spent five years as an associate head coach at the University of Maine under Tim Whitehead from 2008 to 2013 before moving on to the NHL’s New York Islanders, where he served as an assistant for three years under another former UMaine player, Jack Capuano, who was Corkum’s teammate at UMaine.

He also served briefly as the interim head coach at UMaine after Whitehead was fired.

Corkum was the head coach of the U.S. men’s team for the 2013 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament. The U.S. men finished second.

For the Four Nations Cup, Corkum will be assisted by Joel Johnson, the associate head coach of the University of Minnesota women’s team, and former NHL defenseman Brian Pothier.

