Local agate: Tourney scoreboard; Bangor Raceway starters

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

October 29, 2018 8:24 pm

Tourney scoreboard

SOCCER

NORTH

BOYS

Regional Finals

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Class A

A7: No. 2 Mt. Ararat (13-2-1) at No. 1 Lewiston (14-0-2), 6 p.m.

Class B

B7: No. 5 Washington Acad. (12-5) at No. 2 Presque Isle (13-1-2), 4 p.m.

Class C

C7: No. 2 Orono (12-4) at No. 1 Fort Kent (13-2-1), 2 p.m., at UMFK

Class D

D7: No. 2 Penobscot Valley (15-1) at No. 1 Central Aroostook (16-0), 5 p.m.

State Championships

Saturday, Nov. 3

Class A

At Bath

North champion vs. South champion, 12:30 p.m.

Class B

At Hampden

North champion vs. South champion, 5:30 p.m.

Class C

At Hampden

North champion vs. South champion, 12:30 p.m.

Class D

At Bath

North champion vs. South champion, 5:30 p.m.

SOUTH

Regional Finals

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Class A

A7: No. 3 Portland (10-3-3) at No. 1 Gorham (15-0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Class B

B7: No. 4 Cape Elizabeth (9-4-3) at No. 2 Freeport (11-3-2), 6 p.m.

Class C

C7: No. 3 Maranacook (14-2) at No. 1 Waynflete (13-0-3), 2:30 p.m.

Class D

D7: Temple Acad. (15-1) at No. 1 North Yarmouth Acad. (14-2), 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS

NORTH

Semifinals

Monday, Oct. 29

Class B

B6: No. 3 Winslow 1, No. 2 Hermon 0

Regional Finals

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Class A

A7: No. 3 Messalonskee (15-1) at No. 1 Camden Hills (16-0), 2:30 p.m.

Class B

B7: No. 3 Winslow (16-1) at No. 1 Presque Isle (13-1-2), 6:30 p.m.

Class C

C7: No. 9 Penquis (8-7-2) at No. 3 Fort Kent (9-5-2), noon, at UMFK

Class D

D7: No. 2 Ashland (12-2-1) at No. 1 Central Aroostook (15-0-1), 2:30 p.m.

State Championships

Saturday, Nov. 3

Class A

At Bath

North champion vs. South champion, 10 a.m.

Class B

At Hampden

North champion vs. South champion, 3 p.m.

Class C

At Hampden

North champion vs. South champion, 10 a.m.

Class D

At Bath

North champion vs. South champion, 3 p.m.

SOUTH

Semifinals

Monday, Oct. 29

Class B

B5: No. 1 Cape Elizabeth 2, No. 4 Yarmouth 1

Tuesday, Oct. 30

B6: No. 10 Greely (8-7-1) at No. 3 York (11-3-1), 4 p.m. (Monday’s game was postponed due to rain)

Regional Finals

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Class A

A7: No.1 Scarborough (16-0) vs. No. 3 Cheverus (14-2), 5 p.m.

Class B

B7: B6 winner at No. 1 Cape Elizabeth (16-0)

Class C

C7: No. 4 Maranacook (11-2-3) at No. 2 Traip Acad. (15-1), 3 p.m.

Class D

D7: No. 2 North Yarmouth Acad. (12-3-1) at No. 1 Richmond (12-3-1), 2:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

State Championships

Saturday, Nov. 3

At Deering High, Portland

Class A

Skowhegan (17-0) vs. Biddeford (16-0-1), 3 p.m.

Class B

Gardiner (16-1) vs. York (13-3-1), 11 a.m.

Class C

Winthrop (16-1) vs. Spruce Mountain (11-5-1), 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

State Finals

Friday, Oct. 26

Class B

At South Portland

Yarmouth 3, Cape Elizabeth 2

Saturday, Oct. 27

At South Berwick

Class A

Falmouth 3, Gorham 0

Class C

At Ellsworth

Washington Acad. 3, Calais 1

FOOTBALL

NORTH

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 2

Class A

A3: No. 4 Edward Little (5-4) at No. 1 Portland (7-1), 6 p.m.

A4: No. 3 Cheverus (7-2) at No. 2 Oxford Hills (6-2), 7 p.m.

Class B

B3: No. 4 Lawrence (5-4) at No. 1 Skowhegan (5-3)

B4: No. 3 Brunswick (6-3) at No. 2 Cony (7-1), at Lewiston HS

Class C

C5: No. 4 Nokomis (5-4) at No. 1 Maine Central Institute (8-1)

C6: No. 3 Winslow (6-3) at No. 2 Hermon (8-1)

Class D

D3: No. 5 Washington Acad. (5-4) at No. 1 Foxcroft Acad. (8-0)

D4: No. 3 Mattanawcook Acad. (7-2) at No. 2 Bucksport (7-1)

SOUTH

Quarterfinals

Monday, Oct. 29

Class E

E2: No. 4 Camden Hills 22, No. 5 Old Orchard 0

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 2

Class A

A4: No. 3 Bonny Eagle (5-3) at No. 2 Scarborough (6-1)

Class B

B5: No. 4 Greely (5-4) at No. 1 Kennebunk (9-0), 6:30 p.m.

B6: No. 3 Falmouth (6-3) at No. 2 Marshwood (8-1)

Class C

C5: No. 4 Cape Elizabeth (5-4) at No. 1 Leavitt (8-1), 7 p.m.

Class D

D5: No. 5 Winthrop/Monmouth (5-4) at No. 1 Wells (9-0)

D6: No. 7 Oak Hill (4-5) at No. 6 Madison/Carrabec (5-4)

Class E

E3: No. 3 Maranacook (6-3) at No. 2 Dirigo (7-1), 7 p.m.

E4: No. 4 Camden Hills (5-4) at No. 1 Freeport (7-1)

Saturday, Nov. 3

Class A

A3: No. 4 Sanford (6-3) at No. 1 Thornton Acad. (8-0)

Class C

C6: No. 3 Gardiner (4-5) at No. 2 Fryeburg Acad. (8-1)

Harness racing

BANGOR RACEWAY

Tuesday’s Starters, 5 p.m.

FIRST, Pace, $2,700

1. Roadway, Aa Hall

2. Intrepid Hall, Br Ranger

3. Wilson Frost, Da Deslandes

4. Penney’s Spirit, Mc Sowers

5. You’re News, Ti Hudson

6. Rule The Air, Ma Athearn

SECOND, Pace, $3,100

1. Uppercutz, Jo Beckwith

2. What A Hooligan, Br Ranger

3. Ebandtheboys, Sh Thayer

4. Northern Ideal, Mc Sowers

5. Bad Moonshine, Ma Athearn

6. To Much Fun, Ga Mosher

7. Itsallaboutmike, Aa Hall

8. Allamerican Dice, Da Deslandes

THIRD, Pace, $3,100

1. Big Red, Jo Beckwith

2. Win Sum Reagan, Da Deslandes

3. Real Bigg, An Harrington

4. Northview Punter N, Ma Athearn

5. K D Overdrive, Ga Mosher

6. Bo Master, Sh Thayer

7. Paris Beau, Mc Sowers

8. Tom And Stan, Br Ranger

FOURTH, Pace, $2,700

1. The Wizsell Of Odz, Ga Mosher

2. Vicky Killean, Br Ranger

3. Ashtoreth Hanover, Aa Hall

4. Hot Cakes, Jo Beckwith

5. She’sallfinn, Da Deslandes

6. Sweetchildofmine, An Harrington

7. Emma’s Fairytale, Ro Cloutier Jr

FIFTH, Pace, $3,700

1. Cute Hill, An Harrington

2. Anianne Hanover, Ma Athearn

3. Mademoiselle Paris, Da Deslandes

4. Too Much Sun, Br Ranger

5. Southwest Bliss, Ga Mosher

6. Jump Start, Jo Beckwith

7. Gators Ben Winning, Aa Hall

SIXTH, Pace, $2,900

1. Pay The Do’s, Br Ranger

2. L Weather B, St Mason

3. Flip The Dice, St Wilson

4. Studio Session, Ga Mosher

5. Iloveroses, Mc Sowers

6. Artys Wish, Da Deslandes

7. Dragon Den, Aa Hall

SEVENTH, Pace, $4,200

1. Rocnrolwilneverdie, Sh Thayer

2. Daniel Semalu, Ma Athearn

3. Ohm Like Clockwork, An Harrington

4. Roddy’s Nor’easter, Br Ranger

5. Kid Courageous A, Da Deslandes

6. Bullseye, Ga Mosher

EIGHTH, Pace, $3,700

1. Regulus N, Ga Mosher

2. Golden Tree, Aa Hall

3. Jk Allnitelong, Sh Thayer

4. Artzuma, Da Deslandes

5. Box Car Johnnie, Br Ranger

6. Roll Back, Jo Beckwith

7. Lotta Richess, Mc Sowers

8. Quarter To Noon, Ma Athearn