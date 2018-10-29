Pittsfield man charged with sexual assault on 15-year-old

Courtesy of Somerset County Jail Courtesy of Somerset County Jail

• October 29, 2018 5:11 pm

A Pittsfield man charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl over the past year is being held on $250,000 cash bail after making his first court appearance Monday at the Somerset County Courthouse in Skowhegan.

Kent Lary, 59, of Pittsfield is charged with gross sexual assault, a Class B crime, and possession of sexually explicit material, a Class D crime. He was arrested Friday, according to the Somerset County sheriff’s office.

The investigation that led to his arrest started Oct. 14 when the victim reported to the Pittsfield police that Lary had been sexually assaulting her for a year.

Lary could face additional charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

If convicted of gross sexual assault, Lary would face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000. He also could be ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

