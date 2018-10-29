October 30, 2018
Environment Latest News | Poll Questions | Alan Caron | Red Sox Win | Synagogue Attack
Environment

State officials say road salt runoff is contaminating private wells

Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Road salt is mixed by a front-end loader prior to be loaded onto public works trucks, Monday, March 12, 2018, in Freeport, Maine.
The Associated Press

BELGRADE, Maine — Maine officials say private wells are being contaminated from road salt runoff.

State Department of Transportation hydrogeologist Dwight Doughty tells the Kennebec Journal road salt on Oakland Road in Belgrade washed off and made its way into bedrock. Residents have been left with water that has high chloride levels.

Authorities are working on a reconstruction project that will improve surface drainage. The department is considering also drilling new wells in some places.

[Bangor to use less destructive ‘Magic’ rock salt mixture on roads]

The state is delivering bottled water to homeowners affected by salt contamination from uncovered road salt piles.

Doughty says the department encourages affected homeowners to file a claim with the department so they can help.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like