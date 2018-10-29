State officials say road salt runoff is contaminating private wells

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• October 29, 2018 5:05 pm

BELGRADE, Maine — Maine officials say private wells are being contaminated from road salt runoff.

State Department of Transportation hydrogeologist Dwight Doughty tells the Kennebec Journal road salt on Oakland Road in Belgrade washed off and made its way into bedrock. Residents have been left with water that has high chloride levels.

Authorities are working on a reconstruction project that will improve surface drainage. The department is considering also drilling new wells in some places.

The state is delivering bottled water to homeowners affected by salt contamination from uncovered road salt piles.

Doughty says the department encourages affected homeowners to file a claim with the department so they can help.

