‘Big mistake!’ President Trump second-guesses the Dodgers manager’s World Series decision

• October 28, 2018 11:02 am

With Rich Hill cruising in Game 4 of the World Series, Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts made a decision that was guaranteed to be second-guessed, lifting the starting pitcher despite his success to that point.

Among those questioning the wisdom of the move was President Donald Trump.

“Managers do it all the time, big mistake!” Trump tweeted.

He had a point. Hill, who had thrown 91 pitches, had allowed one run, striking out seven and walking three when he left with a four-run lead and one out in the seventh inning. After that, the Red Sox went on to score nine runs in a 9-6 victory that gave Boston a 3-1 lead in the Series with Game 5 Sunday in Los Angeles.

Afterward, Roberts was asked about his decision and Trump’s tweet.

“I’m happy he was tuning in and watching the game,” Roberts said. “I don’t know how many Dodger games he’s watched. I don’t think he is privy to the conversation. That’s one man’s opinion.”

Hill, 38, rarely goes 6 1/3 innings and Roberts went on to say that Hill had brought up the possibility of pulling him.

“Well, prior to that, before the top of the 7th was going on — it was a long sixth for us — and I had a conversation with Rich, and we talked about it,” Roberts said. “He said, ‘Keep an eye on me. I’m going to give it everything I have. Let’s go hitter to hitter and just keep an eye on me.’ So right there, I know Rich did everything he could, competed, left everything out there.”

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora offered his support for Roberts.

“Dave Roberts is a good manager.”

