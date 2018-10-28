Husson football team cruises past Castleton

Monty J. Rand | BDN Monty J. Rand | BDN

• October 28, 2018 1:33 pm

Updated: October 28, 2018 4:06 pm

Husson University’s football team moved a step closer to clinching its third straight Eastern Collegiate Football Conference championship on Saturday.

Solomon Hassen rushed for 152 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Eagles to a 48-0 victory over Castleton University at Castleton, Vt.

Husson (6-2, 5-0 ECFC) can earn the league title with a victory in its Saturday showdown with Gallaudet (3-3, 3-1 ECFC) at the Winkin Complex in Bangor.

Husson amassed 353 rushing yards while limiting Castleton (1-7, 0-4 ECFC) to 131 yards of total offense on the rainy afternoon.

Hassen opened the scoring with an 11-yard touchdown run that finished off a seven-play, 75-yard drive 3:59 into the game.

An Ace Curry interception and 18-yard return to the CU 8 midway through the second period set up Hassen’s TD run on the next play.

Quin Soyini expanded the lead with 48 seconds left in the half when he returned a punt 68 yards.

Hassen added touchdown runs of four and two yards in the third quarter before Zach Connolly’s 31-yard fumble return later in the third period and Bryan Cedeno’s 19-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter concluded the scoring.

Miece Loureiro complemented Hassen with 77 yards on seven carries.

Derek Barden had a team-high 10 tackles and a game-high 2.5 sacks and forced a fumble for Husson. Elvin Suazo was in on nine tackles and J.J. Mesics and Connolly were each involved in six tackles.

Moe Harris rushed for 28 yards on 16 carries and caught two passes for 31 yards for the Spartans. Mitchell Caron completed just three of 17 passes for 37 yards.

Seth Gewanter (forced fumble) and Grant Cummings were credited with a game-high 13 tackles apiece for Castleton.