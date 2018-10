Local sports: Tourney scoreboard; harness racing, golf results

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

October 28, 2018 8:10 pm

Tourney scoreboard

SOCCER

NORTH

BOYS

Semifinals

Friday, Oct. 26

Class A

A6: No. 2 Mt. Ararat 3, No. 3 Bangor 2

A5: No. 1 Lewiston 2, No. 5 Mt. Blue 0

Class D

D5: No. 1 Central Aroostook 3, No. 4 Madawaska 1

D6: No. 2 Penobscot Valley 3, No. 3 Woodland 0

Saturday, Oct. 27

Class B

B5: No. 5 Washington Acad. 4, No. 1 Caribou 2

B6: No. 2 Presque Isle 6, No. 6 Brewer 0

Class C

C5: No. 1 Fort Kent 4, No. 4 Sumner 1

C6: No. 2 Orono 3, No. 3 Houlton 1

Regional Finals

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Class A

A7: No. 2 Mt. Ararat (13-2-1) at No. 1 Lewiston (14-0-2)

Class B

B7: No. 5 Washington Acad. (12-5) at No. 2 Presque Isle (13-1-2)

Class C

C7: No. 2 Orono (12-4) at No. 1 Fort Kent (13-2-1)

Class D

D7: No. 2 Penobscot Valley (15-1) at No. 1 Central Aroostook (16-0)

SOUTH

Semifinals

Friday, Oct. 26

Class A

A5: No. 1 Gorham 2, No. 4 Cheverus 0

A6: No. 3 Portland 2, No. 7 Marshwood 1

Class B

B5: No. 4 Cape Elizabeth 2, No. 1 Yarmouth 1

B6: No. 2 Freeport 3, No. 3 Greely 1

Class C

C5: No. 1 Waynflete 2, No. 4 Mount Abram 0

C6: No. 3 Maranacook 1, No. 2 Hall-Dale 0

Class D

D6: No. 3 Temple Acad. 3, No. 2 Greenville 2

Regional Finals

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Class A

A7: No. 3 Portland (10-3-3) at No. 1 Gorham (15-0-1)

Class B

B7: No. 4 Cape Elizabeth (9-4-3) at No. 2 Freeport (11-3-2)

Class C

C7: No. 3 Maranacook (14-2) at No. 1 Waynflete (13-0-3)

Class D

D7: Temple Acad. (15-1) at No. 1 North Yarmouth Acad. (14-2)

GIRLS

NORTH

Semifinals

Friday, Oct. 26

Class A

A5: No. 1 Camden Hills 2, No. 4 Bangor 0

A6: No. 3 Messalonskee 2, No. 2 Brunswick 0

Class C

C5: No. 9 Penquis 1, No. 4 Central 0

Saturday, Oct. 27

Class B

B5: No. 1 Presque Isle 1, Medomak Valley 0

Class C

C6: No. 3 Fort Kent 1, No. 2 Houlton 0

Class D

D5: No. 1 Central Aroostook 5, No. 5 Katahdin 1

D6: No. 2 Ashland 2, No. 6 Madawaska 1

Monday, Oct. 29

Class B

B6: No. 3 Winslow (15-1) at No. 2 Hermon (13-1-1), 3 p.m.

Regional Finals

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Class A

A7: No. 3 Messalonskee (15-1) at No. 1 Camden Hills (16-0)

Class B

B7: B6 winner at No. 1 Presque Isle (13-1-2)

Class C

C7: No. 9 Penquis (8-7-2) at No. 3 Fort Kent (9-5-2)

Class D

D7: No. 2 Ashland (12-2-1) at No. 1 Central Aroostook (15-0-1)

SOUTH

Semifinals

Friday, Oct. 26

Class A

A5: No. 1 Scarborough 1, No. 5 Windham 0

A6: No. 3 Cheverus 2, No. 2 Gorham 0

Class C

C5: No. 4 Maranacook 2, No. 9 Sacopee Valley 1 (OT)

C6: No. 2 Traip Acad. 5, No. 6 Mt. Abram 1

Class D

D5: No. 1 Richmond 2, No. 5 Buckfield 1

D6: No. 2 North Yarmouth Acad. 4, No. 3 Greenville 2

Monday, Oct. 29

Class B

B5: No. 4 Yarmouth (10-5) at No. 1 Cape Elizabeth (15-0), 4 p.m.

B6: No. 10 Greely (8-7-1) at No. 3 York (11-3-1), 4 p.m.

Regional Finals

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Class A

A7: No.1 Scarborough (16-0) vs. No. 3 Cheverus (14-2)

Class B

B7: B5 winner vs. B6 winner

Class C

C7: No. 4 Maranacook (11-2-3) at No. 2 Traip Acad. (15-1)

Class D

D7: No. 2 North Yarmouth Acad. (12-3-1) at No. 1 Richmond (12-3-1)

VOLLEYBALL

State Finals

Friday, Oct. 26

Class B

At South Portland

Yarmouth 3, Cape Elizabeth 2

Saturday, Oct. 27

At South Berwick

Class A

Falmouth 3, Gorham 0

Class C

At Ellsworth

Washington Acad. 3, Calais 1

FOOTBALL

NORTH

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 26

Class A

A1: No. 4 Edward Little 18, No. 5 Lewiston 13

A2: No. 3 Cheverus 33, No. 6 Bangor 12

Class B

B1: No. 4 Lawrence 20, No. 5 Mt. Blue 13

B2: No. 3 Brunswick 35, No. 6 Brewer 13

Class C

C1: No. 1 Maine Central Institute 50, No. 8 Belfast 6

C4: No. 2 Hermon 41, No. 7 Oceanside 0

Class D

D2: No. 3 Mattanawcook Acad. 54, No. 6 Mount View 0

Saturday, Oct. 27

Class C

C2: No. 4 Nokomis 38, No. 5 Medomak Valley 6

C3: No. 3 Winslow 46, No. 6 Waterville 28

Class D

D1: No. 5 Washington Acad. 20, No. 1 Dexter 7

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 2 or Saturday, Nov. 3

Class A

A3: No. 4 Edward Little (5-4) at No. 1 Portland (7-1)

A4: No. 3 Cheverus (7-2) at No. 2 Oxford Hills (6-2)

Class B

B3: No. 4 Lawrence (5-4) at No. 1 Skowhegan (5-3)

B4: No. 3 Brunswick (6-3) at No. 2 Cony (7-1), at Lewiston HS

Class C

C5: No. 4 Nokomis (5-4) at No. 1 Maine Central Institute (8-1)

C6: No. 3 Winslow (6-3) at No. 2 Hermon (8-1)

Class D

D3: No. 5 Washington Acad. (5-4) at No. 1 Foxcroft Acad. (8-0)

D4: No. 3 Mattanawcook Acad. (7-2) at No. 2 Bucksport (7-1)

SOUTH

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 26

Class A

A1: No. 4 Sanford 42, No. 5 Deering 21

A2: No. 3 Bonny Eagle def. No. 6 South Portland (game not played)

Class B

B1: No. 1 Kennebunk 55, No. 8 Mt. Ararat 7

B2: No. 4 Greely 22, No. 5 Biddeford 14

B3: No. 3 Falmouth 31, No. 6 Noble 13

B4: No. 2 Marshwood 61, No. 7 Gorham 6

Class C

C1: No. 1 Leavitt 56, No. 8 Lake Region 0

C2: No. 4 Cape Elizabeth 40, No. 5 York 27

C3: No. 3 Gardiner 26, No. 6 Morse 12

Class D

D1: No. 1 Wells 49, No. 8 Poland 14

D2: No. 5 Winthrop/Monmouth 38, No. 4 Spruce Mountain 0

D3: No. 6 Madison/Carrabec 40, No. 3 Mountain Valley 12

Saturday, Oct. 27

Class C

C4: No. 2 Fryeburg Acad. 38, No. 7 Yarmouth 6

Class D

D4: No. 7 Oak Hill 6, No. 2 Lisbon 0

Monday, Oct. 29

Class E

No. 5 Old Orchard Beach (4-4) at No. 4 Camden Hills (4-4), 2:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 2

Class A

A4: No. 3 Bonny Eagle (5-3) at No. 2 Scarborough (6-1)

Class B

B5: No. 4 Greely (5-4) at No. 1 Kennebunk (9-0)

B6: No. 3 Falmouth (6-3) at No. 2 Marshwood (8-1)

Class C

C5: No. 4 Cape Elizabeth (5-4) at No. 1 Leavitt (8-1)

Class D

D5: No. 5 Winthrop/Monmouth (5-4) at No. 1 Wells (9-0)

D6: No. 7 Oak Hill (4-5) at No. 6 Madison/Carrabec (5-4)

Harness racing

BANGOR RACEWAY

Friday’s Results

FIRST, Pace, $3,000

American Flight, Br Ranger, 3.80 2.40 2.10

Big Red, Ga Mosher, 2.80 3.60

Pembroke Newt, Mi Stevenson, 7.20

T: 1:59.0. Ex. (1/2) $17.80; Tri. (1/2/5) $64.20

SECOND, Pace, $2,700

Real Yankee, Ma Athearn, 18.00 6.20 2.80

Bear King, Ga Mosher, 4.40 5.40

Nowhining Bluechip, Br Ranger, 4.80

T: 1:59.4. Ex. (6/5) $90.80; Tri. (6/5/2) $223.20; 1st Half DD (1/6) $40.40

THIRD, Pace, $2,900

Putnams Legacy, Da Deslandes, 48.00 7.80 4.40

Southwind Rex, Br Ranger, 2.20 2.10

Ebandtheboys, Mc Sowers, 2.20

T: 2:00.1. Ex. (5/4) $83.80; Tri. (5/4/3) $596.60

FOURTH, Pace, $2,900

Studio Session, Ga Mosher, 3.00 2.40 2.10

Critique, Mi Downey, 2.60 2.20

L Weather B, He Campbell, 4.40

T: 1:59.0. Ex. (4/5) $5.20; Tri. (4/5/2) $20.80

FIFTH, Pace, $2,900

Dragmetoglory, Aa Hall, 5.20 2.80 2.60

Rambling Jet, Br Ranger, 3.00 2.40

Pan Taylor, Ma Athearn, 5.60

T: 1:59.1. Ex. (2/5) $12.00; Tri. (2/5/3) $84.60

SIXTH, Pace, $3,500

Pembroke Maverick, He Campbell, 6.80 2.80 2.40

My Last Chance, Mc Sowers, 13.20 4.20

Jk Allnitelong, Sh Thayer, 4.20

T: 1:58.3. Ex. (2/7) $204.20; Tri. (2/7/4) $1,708.80

SEVENTH, Pace, $2,700

Rock Baby Rock, Ga Mosher, 3.40 2.80 2.40

Yankee Peach, Ma Athearn, 11.80 3.60

Durable, Da Deslandes, 4.60

T: 2:00.4. Ex. (5/7) $60.20; Tri. (5/7/2) $182.00; Pick 3 (2/2/4) $20.20; Pick 3 (2/2/5) $20.20

EIGHTH, Pace, $5,000

Bettors Fire N, Ro Cushing, 3.20 2.80 2.80

Jimmy C R, Ga Mosher, 3.40 2.40

Steuben Magic Ride, Mc Sowers, 3.80

T: 1:55.4. Ex. (8/2) $11.20; Tri. (8/2/1) $59.80

NINTH, Trot, $5,000

Pembroke Castaway, He Campbell, 2.80 2.60 2.10

Moon Dance, Br Ranger, 20.00 6.80

Booyah Tj, Jo Beckwith, 5.40

T: 1:59.0. Ex. (4/1) $46.60; Tri. (4/1/7) $156.60

TENTH, Pace, $3,500

Sir Jake’s Z Tam, Da Deslandes, 9.00 4.60 4.00

Worth Watching, Br Ranger, 4.20 3.20

Jay Bees Grin N, Ga Mosher, 4.80

T: 1:57.3. Ex. (5/1) $55.40; Tri. (5/1/2) $142.00; 1st Half Late Double (4/5) $13.40; Total Handle: $27,035

Golf

MSGA results

At Martindale GC

Gross: Joe Hamilton 71, Joe Alvarez 73, Scott Dewitt 77, Net: Darren Nelson 67, Shawn Picard 68, Alan Ouellette 69, Senior Gross: Rich Campbell 78, Ray Convery 83, Lowell Watson 83, Net: James Dillon 71, Zibby Puleio 71, Ken Sawtelle 72. Team Gross: ; Joe Alvarez-Neil Angis-Mike Doran-Casey Catell 67, Dan Bellemare-Joe Hamilton-Shawn Picard-George Shabo 67. Net: Mike Perreault-Rich Campbell-James Dillon-Bill McGuire 58, Norm Russell-Al Ouellette-Matt Peck-Mark Henderson 62, Jocko Emerson-Bourke O’Brien-John Zappia-Gary Sturtevant 63, Darren Nelson-Steve Nelson-Mike Brissette 63 Skins Gross: No. 2 Casey Catell 3, Gross No. 3 Joe Alvarez 3, Gross No. 6 Bob Kent 3, Gross No. 9 Joe Hamilton 2, Net: No. 1 Ken Sawtelle 1, Net No. 7 Steve Nelson 2, Net No. 13 Bill McGuire 2, Net No. 14 Mark Hammond 2, Net No. 16 Mike Napolitano 2, Net No. 17 Mike Brissette 1. Pins: No. 4 Neil Angis 16-2, No. 9 Joe Hamilton 2-10, No. 11 Mike Doran 18-0, No. 17 Josh Katz 5-4.