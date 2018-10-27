UMaine football team tops Albany in snowy homecoming game

John Wilcox | AP John Wilcox | AP

• October 27, 2018 6:02 pm

Updated: October 27, 2018 6:03 pm

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine desperately needed a victory on homecoming to remain in the hunt for a Football Championship Subdivision playoff berth. The Black Bears took care of business against a University at Albany team that is winless in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Sophomore quarterback Chris Ferguson threw a 77-yard TD pass to Earnest Edwards on the game’s first play from scrimmage, and Ferguson also ran for a score to lead 24th-ranked UMaine to a 28-9 victory at snowy Morse Field on Saturday afternoon.

UMaine (5-3) improved to 4-1 in the CAA, while Albany fell to 2-6 and 0-5, respectively.

The Black Bear defense turned in a superb performance, holding the Great Danes to just 109 total yards and registering five sacks.

Ferguson’s 1-yard run expanded the lead to 14-0 in the first quarter and Ramon Jefferson added a 6-yard run late in the first half.

Ethann Stark’s 38-yard field goal and Jerah Reeves’ 14-yard TD reception from third-string quarterback Jeff Undercuffler cut the lead to 21-10, but Drew Belcher took a pitchout from Ferguson and threw a 5-yard TD pass to Julian Dunn to sew it up in the fourth quarter.

UMaine’s defense held the Great Danes to seven total yards in the first quarter and registered three sacks.

It took the Black Bears only 19 seconds to forge a lead.

Ferguson found Edwards cutting across the middle of the field and hit him in stride for the 77-yard touchdown.

Later in the quarter, on their third possession of the game, the Black Bears expanded the lead to 14-0 with a nine-play, 55-yard drive capped by Ferguson’s 1-yard quarterback sneak.

Ferguson opened the drive with a 5-yard pass to Edwards and Jefferson darted his way for 10 yards down to Albany’s 40-yard line.

Ferguson hooked up with Jaquan Blair for four yards and two Jefferson runs picked up 13 more yards down to the UA 23.

Ferguson dropped the snap from center to set up a third-and-5 at the 24 and then he threw a quick out pass to Belcher for eight yards and a first down 16-yard line.

Old Town’s Andre Miller made a nice back-shoulder catch near the right pilon at the 1-yard line. It was the Husson University transfer’s first catch as a Black Bear.

Ferguson went in from the 1 on the next play with 4:34 left in the first quarter.

The Black Bears squandered a glorious opportunity to expand the lead in the second quarter when UAlbany punter Neven Sussman dropped the snap in his end zone and his punt was blocked by Saco’s Owen Elliott and recovered at the 5-yard line.

But Eli Mencer later sacked Ferguson on fourth-and-goal at the 2.

The Black Bear offense strung together its third scoring drive late in the half, going 51 yards on eight plays. Jefferson picked up 35 yards on seven carries including the final six yards for the touchdown with 1:09 remaining.

Albany lost starting quarterback Vincent Testaverde with a leg injury on the first play of the second quarter when he was sacked by Sterling Sheffield and Kayon Whitaker.