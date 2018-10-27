Monday, Oct. 29, 2018: Don’t forget to vote, oppose CMP project, Mills for governor

October 27, 2018 8:00 am

Political headwinds for Mills

Anti-establishment sentiment and a tepid response from Democrats will sink Janet Mills’ campaign. Maine voters lashed out in 2016 against a broken political system, filled with self-serving politicians who care more about their special interests than their constituents by handing Donald Trump a quarter of Maine’s electoral votes and holding Hillary Clinton under 50 percent of the popular vote after going heavily for Barack Obama twice.

In this year’s governor’s race, Mills (who only received just under half of the primary votes despite having the highest profile of all the candidates) is likely to face the same hostility from voters. Maine people are growing tired of establishment figures who have made a career out of politics. With outsider candidates like businessman Shawn Moody who has bipartisan appeal and can bring both sides together, as well as the notoriously humble and likable Terry Hayes in the mix, Mills will have a hard time convincing voters that she, a lifelong establishment figure, is the best choice to helm our state.

Jacob Favolise

Sanford

Don’t forget to vote

As a rural Mainer, voting can sometimes seem like a hassle. It is time consuming to get to the polls, and it can sometimes be difficult to find a ride. Absentee ballots are easy to get by calling your town clerk or going online for a ballot to be mailed to you. You may have doubts whether your ballot will make a difference. I believe that every vote counts in every election, but especially when so many issues important to seniors are at risk.

The legislators elected this November will be making decisions on these issues in Augusta during the coming year. Our votes help determine which legislators we want representing us in making those decisions.

There are many key issues pertinent to older, rural Mainers. While finding a ride to the polls may be a challenge, it can be even trickier to find a ride to a doctor’s appointment or to the grocery store, due to a lack of transportation options away from the big cities.

Recently, the government granted a rate hike to a big utility company in northern Maine. While about $2 extra on a bill per month might not seem like a lot to a company with millions in their budget, those few extra dollars can put a strain on a budget that relies on a fixed income like Social Security. We can’t afford changes like this, and because of that we can’t afford not to vote.

Even if it seems like a hassle, please join me in voting on Nov. 6. Every vote counts, even from the most rural parts of Maine.

Bonnie Goff

Searsmont

Oppose CMP project

As a lifelong resident of northwestern Maine, I have never been so worried for the future of our beautiful state. Central Maine Power Co.’s proposed transmission project is the biggest scam this state has ever encountered. If successful, it will leave a permanent open wound through the pristine wilderness of western Maine, which will have tremendous negative environmental impacts, as well as a negative impact to the tourist industry in this part of the state.

Rene Guay

Dennistown

Mills for governor

In the summer of 2012, I received a letter from my insurance company politely asking that I return to them $110,000 in payments made for my partner’s cancer treatments. Like many Mainers, I suddenly found myself in the belly of the American health care beast as the abstract politics of our byzantine system roared home.

I had joined a rapidly growing club.

The good news is that Maine has a new shot at electing a governor with a long history of fighting for the rights of its citizens: Janet Mills.

Like many of us, Mills found herself whip-lashed by insurance companies, exploitive drug companies and red tape when her husband died three years ago. We were the lucky ones with insurance, and still, it was a nightmare.

While other candidates float their hopes, Mills has actually done the hard work. While candidates fantasize their politically correct “would of, should of, will do,” Mills has filed lawsuits against big pharma, made Wall street accountable, sued the Trump administration to keep our air clean, protect our “Dreamers,” and halt the inhumane treatment of immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers. She has been a long-term advocate for common-sense gun reform. While other candidates assert their “will do’s,” Mills has kept hope above water.

I was lucky. Mills was lucky. We had insurance.

But if, like me, you are dead tired of hearing politicians profess their “will do’s,” and want a governor who “has done,” then vote for Mills and let’s get this state on the move again toward fairness, justice, economic equality and common sense.

Ardis Cameron

Stonington

Dodge has integrity

Jan Dodge personifies integrity, hard work and excellence.

I have known Dodge since the first grade, and I believe she will represent her district and the state very well as a citizen legislator. She learned strong moral values and integrity from the Girl Scouts, church, school and, most of all, her parents. She has held true to those values and would not take a cash contribution from me because she is running as a Clean Elections candidate.

She worked very hard to be an “A” student and graduated near the top of our class at Belfast Area High School. After earning a degree in music education from the University of Michigan (Go Blue!) she came back to Maine to teach Down East. As a music educator, she encouraged all students to do their best, as everybody in music participates in the success of the group.

Above all, Dodge is determined to the right thing regardless of where the idea originates. Please vote for her in November to represent House District 97.

Andrew F. Sylvester

Livermore

Election notice

