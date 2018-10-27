Bangor writer and actor to appear on ‘Jeopardy!’ next week

Courtesy of Allen Adams Courtesy of Allen Adams

• October 27, 2018 1:00 am

This Tuesday, if you’re watching “Jeopardy!” at its usual broadcast time of 7:30 p.m. on WVII in the Bangor area, you’ll probably see a familiar face — that is, if you read The Maine Edge, go to shows at the Penobscot Theatre or enjoy improv comedy in eastern Maine.

Allen Adams of Bangor, editor of The Maine Edge and a local actor and improv comedian, fulfilled a lifelong dream back in August, when he flew to Los Angeles to appear on “Jeopardy!” Though his episode — or, perhaps, episodes — were taped two months ago, it (or they) will air in Maine on ABC starting this Tuesday, Oct. 30, at 7:30 p.m.

“I’ve always had a head for trivia — I read a lot and it tends to stick,” Adams said. “I’m familiar with the show and its formatting, which helped a lot. I’ve played my share of bar trivia over the years and spent a couple of years as the trivia master at Woodman’s in Orono back in the day.”

Adams auditioned for the show earlier this year, first by taking the online test, and then going to the in-person, second-round auditions in New York City in April. Over the summer, he was informed that he was selected to appear on the show, and in late August, he and his wife, Sheridan Kelley, flew out to Los Angeles to tape his appearance.

Adams said he was thrilled to meet Alex Trebek — and that the backstage attitude was infectiously positive.

“The stage managers, the technicians, the camera people, the producers — it was like this big happy family,” he said. “Everyone in that room is excited to be there, doing this job. And they’re all legitimately excited for the contestants as well.”

Over the past two months, Adams has had to keep mum about how he ended up doing on the show. He’ll finally be able to break his silence next week, when his episode airs.

“I developed a sort of rote response — ‘It was a very positive experience and I had a wonderful time’ — for whenever people asked,” Adams said. “I almost caved a few times, but I’ve managed to keep it under wraps.”

A watch party is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, at the new Orono Brewing Company location at 61 Margin St. in Orono.

