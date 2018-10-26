Connecticut scores three in third period to beat UMaine men’s hockey team

UMaine athletics | BDN UMaine athletics | BDN

October 26, 2018 11:36 pm

Updated: October 26, 2018 11:39 pm

HARTFORD, Conn. — The University of Maine men’s ice hockey team was defeated, 5-2, by the University of Connecticut Huskies on Friday night at the XL Center.

First goal (1-0 Maine): Mitchell Fossier, playing on a new line, led an attack with line mates Adam Dawe and Tim Doherty. Fossier positioned himself as to shoot but found Dawe open next to the goal. The defense shifted their attention to the unmarked Dawe. The savvy freshman took one touch and passed the puck to Tim Doherty, who was left alone in the crease. Doherty scored his goal 1:18 into the opening period. The Black Bears (2-3, 0-1 HE) led 1-0 early into the contest.

Second goal (1-1): UConn (3-2, 1-0 HE) used the help of a scrum in front of the Maine net to score the game tying goal. Alexander Payusov fired his shot on goal. The forward’s attack managed to find its way through multiple bodies and to the back of the Black Bear net. The score was tied 1-1 only 4:44 into the game at the XL Center.

Third goal (2-1 UConn): Karl El-Mir drifted his way to open space next to Maine goalie Jeremy Swayman. Jachym Kondelik found his teammate alone in between the faceoff circles. El-Mir made a move and beat the Black Bear goalie to give his squad a 2-1 lead that would last until the end of the first period.

The second period was an impressive frame for the Maine penalty kill. The two lines killed four separate power plays including a brief 5-3. Swayman did his part in net and stopped all 18 shots he faced in the period.

Fourth goal (3-1 UConn): While down a man due to an earlier power play, Wyatt Newpower corralled the puck in the neutral zone behind the Maine defense. El-Mir, who received a pass from Newpower while streaking towards the net, took the puck himself and scored a short handed goal. At the 16:07 mark, UConn led 3-1.

Fifth goal (3-2 UConn): Emil Westerlund tried to grab the momentum back from the Huskies with a goal of his own. After fighting for the puck behind the net had ceased, the puck managed to find its way to the middle of the offensive zone. Westerlund was patiently waiting for the puck as he fired a one-timer to the back of the UConn net. Maine trailed 3-2 with just under 15 minutes to go in the game.

Sixth goal (4-2): With a 4 on 4 in progress, Carter Turnbull forced a turnover at the blue line and started a breakaway. Turnbull made a series of moves that were enough to move Swayman off his mark and open the net. UConn grabbed a 4-2 lead late in third period.

Seventh goal (5-2): On their seventh power play opportunity of the night, UConn scored their fifth goal. Set up with a good pass from Newpower, Jachym Kondelik re-directed the puck into the open net. The 5-2 lead would stand as Maine dropped their first Hockey East game on the 2018-19 season.

Notes: – Jeremy Swayman finished the game with 28 saves, while his counterpart, Adam Huska, tallied 24.

– The Black Bears went 0-5 on the power play, while the Huskies went 1-8. One of the penalty kills for Maine was a 5-3.

– Maine finished the game with nine total blocked shots.

Next: The Black Bears will stay in Hartford, Conn. to take on the University of Connecticut Huskies tomorrow, Saturday, October 27 for game two of the series. Puck drop for the Hockey East contest is scheduled for 3:05 pm.