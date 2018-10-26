Viral video shows punch thrown during high school soccer match

WGME | CBS 13 WGME | CBS 13

• October 26, 2018 7:47 pm

Updated: October 26, 2018 8:24 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — A video that shows a high school soccer game gone wrong is going viral on Facebook.

The video shows a 17-year-old punched in the face by a rival team member and that other girl was allowed to continue playing.

The video has been shared on Facebook more than 1,000 times and has been viewed by more than 70,000 people.

Melonie Ross’ 17-year-old daughter, Summer, plays for the Mount Abram Regional High School soccer team.

On Wednesday, they scored a winning goal against Lisbon High School.

“The score became 2-1, and our team was celebrating that, and on the way back there was a player there that had pretty much sucker punched my daughter,” Melonie Ross said.

The Lisbon student was given a yellow card and continued to play in the game. Melonie Ross said the punishment should have been more severe.

“I would’ve thought it would have been a red card and she would have been ejected from the game,” Melonie Ross said.

In a phone interview with the Maine Principals’ Association, the assistant executive director said he believes the player was not ejected because game referees didn’t see the whole incident.

“Officials were getting back to reset the game, may not have seen it clearly enough to issue the straight red card that it normally would warrant,” Mike Bisson said.

The MPA and Maine Association of Soccer Officials are investigating what happened.

“It gets heated at times in competitive situations, and we don’t always react the way we probably should and remember these are kids and they are gonna make mistakes,” Bisson said.

Melonie Ross said the Lisbon superintendent has apologized. She says there’s an important lesson here.

“The point of it is to make people aware that there’s no place for that on the athletic field,” Melonie Ross said.

