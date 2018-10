Local sports: Tourney scoreboard

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

October 26, 2018 8:51 pm

Tourney scoreboard

High School Football

Friday’s Results

Class A North

Quarterfinals

Cheverus 33, Bangor 12

Edward Little 18, Lewiston 13

Class A South

Quarterfinals

Bonny Eagle def. South Portland

Sanford 42, Deering 21

Class B North

Quarterfinals

Brunswick 35, Brewer 13

Lawrence 20, Mt. Blue 13

Class B South

Quarterfinals

Falmouth 31, Noble 13

Greely 22, Biddeford 14

Kennebunk 55, Mt. Ararat 7

Marshwood 61, Gorham 6

Class C North

Quarterfinals

Hermon 41, Oceanside 0

Maine Central Institute 50, Belfast 6

Class C South

Quarterfinals

Cape Elizabeth 40, York 27

Gardiner 26, Morse 12

Leavitt 56, Lake Region 0

Class D North

Quarterfinals

Mattanawcook Academy 54, Mount View 0

Class D South

Quarterfinals

Madison/Carrabec 40, Mountain Valley 12

Wells 49, Poland 14

Winthrop/Monmouth 38, Spruce Mountain 0

Class E

Quarterfinals

Maranacook 36, Boothbay 8

SOCCER

NORTH

BOYS

Semifinals

Friday, Oct. 26

Class A

A6: No. 2 Mt. Ararat 3, No. 3 Bangor 2

A5: No. 1 Lewiston 2, No. 5 Mt. Blue 0

Class D

D5: No. 1 Central Aroostook 3, No. 4 Madawaska 1

D6: No. 2 Penobscot Valley 3, No. 3 Woodland 0

Saturday, Oct. 27

Class B

B5: No. 5 Washington Acad. (11-5) No. 1 Caribou (13-1-1), 2 p.m.

B6: No. 6 Brewer (10-5-1) at No. 2 Presque Isle (12-1-2), 1 p.m.

Class C

C5: No. 4 Sumner (14-1) at No. 1 Fort Kent (12-2-1), 2 p.m.

C6: No. 3 Houlton (11-3-1) at No. 2 Orono (11-4), noon, at Hampden

Regional Finals

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Class A

A7: No. 2 Mt. Ararat (13-2-1) at No. 1 Lewiston (14-0-2)

Class B

B7: B5 winner vs. B6 winner

Class C

C7: C5 winner vs. C6 winner

Class D

D7: No. 2 Penobscot Valley (15-1) at No. 1 Central Aroostook (16-0)

SOUTH

Semifinals

Thursday, Oct. 25

Class D

D5: No. 1 North Yarmouth Acad. 7, No. 4 Buckfield 0

Friday, Oct. 26

Class A

A5: No. 1 Gorham 2, No. 4 Cheverus 0

A6: No. 3 Portland 2, No. 7 Marshwood 1

Class B

B5: No. 4 Cape Elizabeth 2, No. 1 Yarmouth 1

B6: No. 2 Freeport 3, No. 3 Greely 1

Class C

C5: No. 1 Waynflete 2, No. 4 Mount Abram 0

C6: No. 3 Maranacook 1, No. 2 Hall-Dale 0

Class D

D6: No. 3 Temple Acad. 3, No. 2 Greenville 2

Regional Finals

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Class A

A7: No. 3 Portland (10-3-3) at No. 1 Gorham (15-0-1)

Class B

B7: No. 4 Cape Elizabeth (9-4-3) at No. 2 Freeport (11-3-2)

Class C

C7: No. 3 Maranacook (14-2) at No. 1 Waynflete (13-0-3)

Class D

D7: Temple Acad. (15-1) at No. 1 North Yarmouth Acad. (14-2)

GIRLS

NORTH

Semifinals

Friday, Oct. 26

Class A

A5: No. 1 Camden Hills 2, No. 4 Bangor 0

A6: No. 3 Messalonskee 2, No. 2 Brunswick 0

Class C

C5: No. 9 Penquis 1, No. 4 Central 0

Saturday, Oct. 27

Class B

B5: Medomak Valley (10-3-3) at No. 1 Presque Isle (12-1-2), 3 p.m.

Class C

C6: No. 3 Fort Kent (8-5-2) vs. No. 2 Houlton (12-1-2), 10 a.m., at Presque Isle

Class D

D5: No. 5 Katahdin (14-5) at No. 1 Central Aroostook (14-0-1)

D6: No. 6 Madawaska (10-6) at No. 2 Ashland (11-2-1)

Monday, Oct. 29

Class B

B6: No. 3 Winslow (15-1) at No. 2 Hermon (13-1-1), 3 p.m.

Regional Finals

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Class A

A7: No. 3 Messalonskee (15-1) at No. 1 Camden Hills (16-0)

Class B

B7: B5 winner vs. B6 winner

Class C

C7: No. 9 Penquis (8-7-2) at C6 winner

Class D

D7: D5 winner vs. D6 winner

SOUTH

Semifinals

Friday, Oct. 26

Class A

A5: No. 1 Scarborough 1, No. 5 Windham 0

A6: No. 3 Cheverus 2, No. 2 Gorham 0

Class C

C5: No. 4 Maranacook 2, No. 9 Sacopee Valley 1 (OT)

C6: No. 2 Traip Acad. 5, No. 6 Mt. Abram 1

Class D

D5: No. 1 Richmond 2, No. 5 Buckfield 1

D6: No. 2 North Yarmouth Acad. 4, No. 3 Greenville 2

Monday, Oct. 29

Class B

B5: No. 4 Yarmouth (10-5) at No. 1 Cape Elizabeth (15-0), 4 p.m.

B6: No. 10 Greely (8-7-1) at No. 3 York (11-3-1), 4 p.m.

Regional Finals

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Class A

A7: No.1 Scarborough (16-0) vs. No. 3 Cheverus (14-2)

Class B

B7: B5 winner vs. B6 winner

Class C

C7: No. 4 Maranacook (11-2-3) at No. 2 Traip Acad. (15-1)

Class D

D7: No. 2 North Yarmouth Acad. (12-3-1) at No. 1 Richmond (12-3-1)

FIELD HOCKEY

Regional Finals

Wednesday, Oct. 2

At Thomas College, Waterville

Class A

A7: No. 1 Skowhegan 3, No. 2 Mt. Blue 0

Class B

B7: No. 1 Gardiner 3, No. 3 Winslow 2

Class C

C7: No. 1 Winthrop 3, No. 2 Dexter 0

State Championships

Saturday, Nov. 3

At Deering High, Portland

Class A

Skowhegan (17-0) vs. Biddeford (16-0-1), 3 p.m.

Class B

Gardiner (16-1) vs. York (13-3-1), 11 a.m.

Class C

Winthrop (16-1) vs. Spruce Mountain (11-5-1), 1 p.m.

SOUTH

Regional Finals

Wednesday, Oct. 24

At Biddeford

Class A

A7: No. 1 Biddeford 1, No. 2 Westbrook 0

Class B

B7: No. 1 York 1, No. 3 Freeport 0

Class C

C7: No. 2 Spruce Mountain 3, No. 1 Mountain Valley 0

VOLLEYBALL

State Finals

Friday, Oct. 26

Class B

At South Portland

Cape Elizabeth (15-1) vs. Yarmouth (14-2), 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 27

At South Berwick

Class A

Gorham (16-0) vs. Falmouth (15-1), 1 p.m.

Class C

At Ellsworth

Washington Acad. (12-3) vs. Calais (15-1), 1 p.m.