Local sports: High school tourney scoreboard; harness racing results, golf scores

October 24, 2018 10:32 pm

Updated: October 24, 2018 10:35 pm

Tourney scoreboard

SOCCER

NORTH

BOYS

Quarterfinals

Monday, Oct. 22

Class C

C1: No. 1 Fort Kent 9, No. 8 Dexter 2

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Class A

A1: No. 1 Lewiston 5, No. 8 Oxford Hills 0

A3: No. 2 Mt. Ararat 3, No. 7 Hampden 0

A4: No. 3 Bangor 2, No. 6 Edward Little 1 (OT)

Class B

B1: No. 1 Caribou 4, No. 9 Mount Desert Island 2

B2: No. 5 Washington Acad. 2, No. 4 Gardiner 1

B3: No. 2 Presque Isle 4, No. 7 Old Town 0

B4: No. 6 Brewer 3, No. 3 Mount View 2

Class C

C4: No. 3 Houlton 1, No. 6 Central 0

Class D

D1: No. 1 Central Aroostook 3, No. 9 Maine School of Science and Mathematics 0

D2: No. 3 Woodland 4, No. 11 Fort Fairfield 0

D3: No. 4 Madawaska 3, No. 12 Bangor Christian 2

D4: No. 2 Penobscot Valley 4, No. 7 Schenck/Stearns 0

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Class A

A2: No. 5 Mt. Blue 3, No. 4 Brunswick 1

Class C

C3: No. 2 Orono 3, No. 7 George Stevens 2

Thursday, Oct. 25

Class C

C2: No. 5 Lee Acad. (7-6-1) at No. 4 Sumner (13-1), 6 p.m., at Ellsworth

Semifinals

Friday, Oct. 26

Class A

A6: No. 3 Bangor (11-1-3) at No. 2 Mt. Ararat (12-2-1)

Class C

C6: No. 3 Houlton (11-3-1) at No. 2 Orono (11-4), noon, at Hampden

Saturday, Oct. 27

Class A

A5: No. 5 Mt. Blue (9-5-1) at No. 1 Lewiston (13-0-2)

Class B

B5: No. 5 Washington Acad. (11-5) No. 1 Caribou (13-1-1)

B6: No. 6 Brewer (10-5-1) at No. 2 Presque Isle (12-1-2), 1 p.m.

Class C

C5: C2 winner at No. 1 Fort Kent (12-2-1), 1 p.m.

Class D

D5: No. 4 Madawaska (10-5-1) at No. 1 Central Aroostook (15-0)

D6: No. 3 Woodland (15-1) at No. 2 Penobscot Valley (14-1), 2:30 p.m.

SOUTH

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Class A

A1: No. 1 Gorham 1, No. 8 Scarborough 0 (PKs)

A2: No. 4 Cheverus 1, No. 5 South Portland 0 (PKs)

A3: No. 7 Marshwood 2, No. 2 Falmouth 1

Class B

B1: No. 1 Yarmouth 4, No. 8 York 0

B2: No. 4 Cape Elizabeth 5, No. 5 Lincoln Acad. 0

B4: No. 3 Greely 3, No. 11 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Class C

C1: No. 1 Waynflete 4, No. 9 Sacopee Valley 0

C2: No. 4 Mt. Abram 1, No. 5 Monmouth Acad. (2OT)

C3: No. 2 Hall-Dale 2, No. 7 Traip Acad. 1

Class D

D1: No. 1 North Yarmouth Acad. 7, No. 8 Pine Tree Acad. 2

D2: No. 4 Buckfield 1, No. 5 Richmond 0

D3: No. 2 Greenville 3, No. 10 Searsport 2

D4: No. 3 Temple Acad. 9, No. 6 Islesboro 2

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Class A

A4: No. 3 Portland 3, No. 6 Kennebunk 0

Class B

B3: No. 2 Freeport 5, No. 7 Leavitt 0

Class C

C4: No. 3 Maranacook 4, No. 6 Winthrop 0

Semifinals

Friday, Oct. 26

Class C

C6: No. 3 Maranacook (13-2) at No. 2 Hall-Dale (14-1), 3:30 p.m., at Lewiston HS

Class D

D5: No. 4 Buckfield (11-3-1) at No. 1 North Yarmouth Acad. (13-2), 3 p.m.

D6: No. 3 Temple Acad. (14-1) at No. 2 Greenville (12-3)

Saturday, Oct. 27

Class A

A5: No. 4 Cheverus (10-3-2) at No. 1 Gorham (14-0-1)

A6: No. 7 Marshwood (10-4-2) at No. 3 Portland (9-3-3)

Class B

B5: No. 4 Cape Elizabeth (8-4-3) at No. 1 Yarmouth (13-0-2)

B6: No. 3 Greely (9-4-2) at No. 2 Freeport (10-3-2)

Class C

C5: No. 4 Mount Abram (13-2) at No. 1 Waynflete (12-0-3), 2:30 p.m.

Class D

D6: No. 3 Temple Acad. (14-1) at No. 2 Greenville (12-3)

GIRLS

NORTH

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Class A

A2: No. 4 Bangor 5, No. 5 Mt. Ararat 1

A4: No. 3 Messalonskee 6, No. 6 Oxford Hills 0

Class C

C4: No. 3 Fort Kent 1, No. 6 George Stevens 0 (2OT)

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Class A

A1: No. 1 Camden Hills 8, No. 8 Hampden 0

A3: No. 2 Brunswick 1, No. 7 Skowhegan 0

Class B

B2: No. 4 Medomak Valley 2, No. 5 Caribou 1

B3: No. 3 Winslow 2, No. 6 Oceanside 1

Class C

C2: No. 5 Sumner (10-2-2) at No. 4 Central (8-4-2), 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 25

Class B

B1: No. 8 Brewer (11-4) at No. 1 Presque Isle (11-1-2), 5 p.m.

B4: No. 7 Mount View (11-4) at No. 2 Hermon (12-1-1), 2 p.m.

Class C

C1: No. 9 Penquis (6-7-2) at No. 1 Dexter (14-0), 3 p.m.

C3: No. 7 Orono (6-4-5) at No. 2 Houlton (11-1-2), 5 p.m.

Class D

D1: No. 9 Bangor Christian (6-8-1) at No. 1 Central Aroostook (13-0-1), 3 p.m.

D2: No. 5 Katahdin (13-5) at 4 Southern Aroostook (9-5), 3 p.m.

D3: No. 6 Madawaska (9-6) at No. 3 Penobscot Valley (13-0-1), 2 p.m.

D4: No. 10 Fort Fairfield (8-6-1) at No. 2 Ashland (11-1-2), 4 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday, Oct. 27

Class A

A5: No. 4 Bangor (10-4-1) at No. 1 Camden Hills (15-0)

A6: No. 3 Messalonskee (14-1) at No. 2 Brunswick (12-1-2)

Class B

B5: B1 winner vs. No. 4 Medomak Valley (10-3-3)

B6: No. 3 Winslow (15-1) vs. B4 winner

Class C

C5: C1 winner vs. C2 winner

C6: No. 3 Fort Kent (8-5-2) vs. C3 winner

Class D

C5: D1 winner vs. D2 winner

C6: D3 winner vs. D4 winner

SOUTH

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Class D

D3: No. 2 North Yarmouth Acad. 3, No. 7 Rangeley 0

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Class A

A1: No. 1 Scarborough 3, No. 9 Noble 1

A2: No. 5 Windham 3, No. 4 Bonny Eagle 0

A3: No. 2 Gorham 4, No. 7 Marshwood 3

A4: No. 3 Cheverus 6, No. 6 Falmouth 0

Class B

B1: No. 1 Cape Elizabeth 3, No. 9 Gray-New Gloucester 0

B2: No. 4 Yarmouth 3, No. 5 Freeport 2

B4: No. 3 York 3, No. 11 Lake Region 2

Class C

C1: No. 9 Sacopee Valley (9-6) at No. 1 Monmouth Acad. (13-1)

C2: No. 4 Maranacook 1, No. 5 Hall-Dale 0

C3: No. 2 Traip Acad. 6, No. 7 Winthrop 1

C4: No. 6 Mt. Abram 2, No. 3 Lisbon 1

Class D

D1: No. 1 Richmond 1, No. 8 Hyde 0

D2: No. 5 Buckfield 3, No. 4 Temple Acad. 2

D4: No. 3 Greenville 4, No. 6 Searsport 0

Thursday, Oct. 25

Class B

B3: No. 10 Greely (7-7-1) at No. 2 Oak Hill (12-2), 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday, Oct. 27

Class A

A5: No. 5 Windham (12-3-1) at No. 1 Scarborough (15-0)

A6: No. 2 Gorham (11-2-2) at No. 3 Cheverus (13-2)

Class B

B5: No. 4 Yarmouth (10-5) at No. 1 Cape Elizabeth (15-0)

B6: B3 winner vs. No. 3 York (11-3-1)

Class C

C5: C1 winner vs. No. 4 Maranacook (10-2-3)

C6: No. 6 Mt. Abram (11-4-1) at No. 2 Traip Acad. (14-1)

Class D

D5: No. 5 Buckfield (9-5-1) at No. 1 Richmond (11-3-1)

D6: No. 3 Greenville (12-2-1) at No. 2 North Yarmouth Acad. (11-3-1)

FIELD HOCKEY

NORTH

Regional Finals

Wednesday, Oct. 2

At Thomas College, Waterville

Class A

A7: No. 1 Skowhegan (17-0) 3, No. 2 Mt. Blue 0

Class B

B7: No. 1 Gardiner (16-1) 3, No. 3 Winslow 2

Class C

C7: No. 1 Winthrop 3, No. 2 Dexter 0

State Championships

Saturday, Oct. 27

At Husson University, Bangor

Class A

Skowhegan (17-0) vs. Biddeford (16-0-1)

Class B

Gardiner (16-1) vs. York (13-3-1)

Class C

Winthrop (16-1) vs. Spruce Mountain (11-5-1)

SOUTH

Regional Finals

Wednesday, Oct. 24

At Biddeford

Class A

A7: No. 1 Biddeford 1, No. 2 Westbrook 0

Class B

B7: No. 1 York 1, No. 3 Freeport 0

Class C

C7: No. 2 Spruce Mountain 3, No. 1 Mountain Valley 0

VOLLEYBALL

Semifinals

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Class B

No. 1 Cape Elizabeth 3, No. 4 York 0

No. 2 Yarmouth 3, No. 3 Brewer 0

Class C

No. 1 Calais 3, No. 4 North Yarmouth Acad. 0

No. 2 Washington Acad. def. No. 3 Woodland

State Finals

Saturday, Oct. 27

At South Berwick

Class A

Gorham (16-0) vs. Falmouth (15-1), 1 p.m.

Class B

At South Portland

Cape Elizabeth (15-1) vs. Yarmouth (14-2), 6 p.m.

Class C

At Ellsworth

Washington Acad. (12-3) vs. Calais (15-1), 1 p.m.

FOOTBALL

NORTH

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 26

Class A

A1: No. 5 Lewiston (2-6) at No. 4 Edward Little (4-4), 7:30 p.m.

Class B

B1: No. 5 Mt. Blue (4-4) at No. 4 Lawrence (4-4), 7 p.m.

B2: No. 6 Brewer (2-6) at No. 3 Brunswick (5-3), 7 p.m.

Class C

C1: No. 8 Belfast (2-6) at No. 1 Maine Central Institute (7-1), 7 p.m.

C4: No. 7 Oceanside (3-5) at No. 2 Hermon (7-1), 7 p.m.

Class D

No. 6 Mount View (4-4) at No. 3 Mattanawcook Acad. (6-2), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 27

Class A

A2: No. 6 Bangor (1-7) at No. 3 Cheverus (6-2), 12:30 p.m.

Class C

C2: No. 5 Medomak Valley (4-4) at No. 4 Nokomis (4-4), 1 p.m.

C3: No. 6 Waterville (4-4) at No. 3 Winslow (5-3), 1 p.m.

Class D

D1: No. 5 Washington Acad. (4-4) at No. 1 Dexter (5-3), 1 p.m.

SOUTH

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 26

Class A

A1: No. 5 Deering (3-5) at No. 4 Sanford (5-3), 6 p.m.

A2: No. 6 South Portland (1-7) at Bonny Eagle (5-3), 7 p.m.

Class B

B1: No. 8 Mt. Ararat (2-6) at No. 1 Kennebunk (8-0), 6 p.m.

B2: No. 5 Biddeford (4-4) at No. 4 Greely (4-4), 7 p.m.

B3: No. 6 Noble (5-3) at No. 3 Falmouth (5-3), 6:30 p.m.

B4: No. 7 Gorham (4-4) at No. 2 Marshwood (7-1), 6 p.m.

Class C

C1: No. 8 Lake Region (2-6) at No. 1 Leavitt (7-1), 7 p.m.

C2: No. 5 York (3-5) at No. 4 Cape Elizabeth (4-4), 7 p.m.

C3: No. 6 Morse (4-4) at No. 3 Gardiner (3-5), 7 p.m.

Class D

D1: No. 8 Poland (3-5) at No. 1 Wells (8-0), 7 p.m.

D2: No. 5 Winthrop/Monmouth (4-4) at No. 4 Spruce Mountain (5-3), 7 p.m.

D3: No. 6 Madison/Carrabec (4-4) at No. 3 Mountain Valley (4-4), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 27

Class C

C4: No. 7 Yarmouth (3-5) at No. 2 Fryeburg Acad. (7-1), 1:30 p.m.

Class D

D4: No. 7 Oak Hill (3-5) at No. 2 Lisbon/Saint Dominic (7-1), 2:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 2 or Saturday, Nov. 3

Class A

A3: A1 winner at No. 1 Thornton Acad.

A4: A2 winner at No. 2 Scarborough

Class B

B5: B1 winner vs. B2 winner

B6: B3 winner vs. B4 winner

Class C

C5: C1 winner vs. C2 winner

C6: C3 winner vs. C4 winner

Class D

D5: D1 winner vs. D2 winner

D6: D3 winner vs. D4 winner

Harness racing

BANGOR RACEWAY

Wednesday’s Results

FIRST, Pace, $2,800

Wave That Banner, Br Ranger, 5.60 3.00 2.40

Tricia Star, Aa Hall, 3.20 2.10

Ashtoreth Hanover, He Campbell, 3.60

T—2:01.3. Ex. 1-3 $12.00; Tr. 1-3-5 $80.60

SECOND, Pace, $3,100

Northern Ideal, Mc Sowers, 46.20 7.00 6.80

J Patch, Ma Athearn, 14.20 7.40

My Time Hanover, He Campbell, 4.80

T—2:01.4. Ex. 8-5 $1,122.60; Tr. 8-5-a $1,697.80; 1st half DD 1-8 $88.60

THIRD, Pace, $3,400

Electricity, Jo Beckwith, 25.60 11.00 7.00

Rockin Lisa, Da Deslandes, 13.20 8.00

Casimir Nymph, He Campbell, 6.20

T—2:00.1. Ex. 7-6 $134.80; Tr. 7-6-3 $2,349.60

FOURTH, Pace, $3,200

Downeast Foxy Lady, He Campbell, 25.80 6.40 2.60

Lyons Woodlands, Ma Athearn, 4.00 3.20

No Humble Jumble, Ga Mosher, 2.60

T—2:01.4. Ex. 2-6 $55.20; Tr. 2-6-3 $164.80

FIFTH, Pace, $2,800

Allamerican Dice, Da Deslandes, 16.40 8.00 3.00

To Much Fun, Ga Mosher, 5.60 2.20

Spincredible, Br Ranger, 2.10

T—1:59.2. Ex. 3-4 $50.20; Tr. 3-4-5 $106.40

SIXTH, Pace, $3,900

Miss Annalise, St Wilson, 10.60 4.00 3.40

Kinnderuntouchable, He Campbell, 3.20 2.10

Gators Ben Winning, Aa Hall, 3.80

T—2:00.1. Ex. 1-3 $38.60; Tr. 1-3-4 $57.20

SEVENTH, Pace, $3,900

Rocnrolwilneverdie, Sh Thayer, 6.60 3.20 2.10

Cool Runnings, Jo Beckwith, 29.40 10.60

Kingsley B, Mi Stevenson, 2.40

T—1:59.4. Ex. 4-5 $206.80; Tr. 4-5-a $90.80; Pick 3, 3-1-4 $148.00

EIGHTH, Pace, $3,400

Lively Freddie, He Campbell, 8.00 2.20 2.10

Cherokee Ranger, Mc Sowers, 2.20 2.10

Wake, Ma Athearn, 3.00; T—2:00.3. Ex. 4-5 $7.80; Tr. 4-5-6 $48.60; Late DD 4-4 $22.60

Total Handle: $24,130

Tuesday’s Results

FIRST, Pace, $2,700

Real Yankee, Ma Athearn, 24.20 10.00 4.40

Real Bigg, Sh Thayer, 5.60 3.60

Bear King, Ga Mosher, 3.60

T: 2:00.2. Ex. (1/5) $76.80; Tri. (1/5/2) $207.00

SECOND, Trot, $3,500

Kaladar, Da Deslandes, 30.60 6.40 6.80

Carbon Footprint, Ga Mosher, 3.80 2.20

Beer League, Ma Harris, 4.60

T: 2:02.4. Ex. (3/1) $187.60; Tri. (3/1/6) $827.00; 1st Half DD (1/a) $8.80; 1st Half DD (a/3) $186.20

THIRD, Pace, $3,100

Camtizzy, Da Deslandes, 5.80 3.20 2.10

Eternal Ring, Br Ranger, 2.60 2.10

Nuclearccino, Aa Hall, 2.80

T: 1:59.2. Ex. (3/1) $7.80; Tri. (3/1/5) $10.20

FOURTH, Pace, $3,700

Falcon’s Luke, Mc Sowers, 3.00 2.40 2.10

Roll Back, Jo Beckwith, 2.20 2.60

Golden Tree, Br Ranger, 2.60

T: 1:58.2. Ex. (2/4) $7.80; Tri. (2/4/1) $33.80

FIFTH, Pace, $2,900

Critique, Mi Downey, 19.40 4.00 3.40

Sports Delight, Da Deslandes, 3.20 2.20

Iloveroses, Br Ranger, 5.60

T: 2:00.2. Ex. (6/2) $24.00; Tri. (6/2/5) $88.80

SIXTH, Pace, $3,100

Waltzacrossthewire, Br Ranger, 3.00 2.20 2.10

K D Overdrive, Ga Mosher, 2.20 2.60

Chasen Cancun, Ma Athearn, 3.00

T: 1:59.0. Ex. (4/6) $4.40; Tri. (4/6/8) $58.40

SEVENTH, Pace, $2,700

Dancers Pass, Ma Athearn, 3.00 2.80 2.10

American Fighter, Da Deslandes, 3.00 2.10

Southwind Rex, Sh Thayer, 2.10

T: 2:00.4. Ex. (3/1) $8.20; Tri. (3/1/7) $25.80; Pick 3 (6/4/3) $40.80

EIGHTH, Pace, $2,700

Esteemed Members, Aa Hall, 9.60 3.20 3.60

Rock Baby Rock, Ga Mosher, 3.00 5.40

Courageous, Sh Thayer, 2.60

T: 2:01.2. Ex. (4/2) $55.20; Tri. (4/2/8) $1,291.40

NINTH, Pace, $4,200

Pembroke Scorpio, Br Ranger, 8.80 3.20 5.40

City Of The Year, Mi Downey, 7.80 4.60

Bo Master, Sh Thayer, 3.80

T: 1:57.0. Ex. (5/2) $46.20; Tri. (5/2/6) $115.40

TENTH, Pace, $3,100

Aint No Mo, Ru Lanpher III, 13.20 7.00 4.00

Northview Punter N, Ma Athearn, 3.40 2.80

Terem Up Louie, Mc Sowers, 2.80

T: 1:58.4. Ex. (4/3) $26.80; Tri. (4/3/1) $76.60; 1st Half Late Double (5/4) $21.40; Total Handle: $28,527

Golf

LOCAL

At Barren View GC

Senior Scramble — 1. Steve Cates, Gary Derickson, Charles Lightner, Dave Glidden even (won putt-off); 2. Norm Lezy, Jim Golike, Don Beal even