Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018: Don’t vote early, Brakey against debt, Holbrook for 1st District

October 24, 2018 8:00 am

Can’t silence my vote

As I write this too many voters are losing their right to exercise this fundamental right as increasing number of states enact voter suppression laws. Because some local politicians are not accessible to their constituents, my vote is my only opportunity to voice my opinion on issues of concern.

Too many people have lost or will lose their access to health care. Too many patients of mine have already been denied services for life-saving or life-enhancing treatments for lack of health insurance. Too many politicians prefer development of our natural resources rather than protecting them. Too many irresponsible, negligent and oblivious politicians are willing to put profit before humanity, ignoring accumulating evidence of a looming crisis because of climate change. Too many immigrants have been and continue to be subject to cruel and inhumane treatment at the hands of U.S. government officials. And let us not forget our history and the countless numbers of people who were beaten and died to exercise their right to vote.

My vote, my voice will not be silenced. There is too much at stake.

Starr Gilmartin

Trenton

Holbrook for 1st District

In a recent radio interview, 1st District Rep. Chellie Pingree was asked to comment on Sen. Susan Collins’ outstanding scholarly summary of her favorable decision to vote for Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Pingree immediately fell back to a monotone voice and regurgitated Democrat talking points.

This is the same Pingree that did not attend President Donald Trump’s inaugural celebration. Shameful! Then the audacity (and outright hypocrisy) of Democrats to now speak of civility. It is no wonder that Pingree and the Democrats are now incapable of governing. We can ill afford socialism and its tyranny.

Our best vote is for Mark Holbrook for Congress on the simple basis that he better embodies the attributes of what it is to be a responsible American representative.

Robert Holland

Rockland

Guerin for Senate

I strongly endorse Stacey Guerin in her bid to represent District 10 in the Maine Senate.

I met Guerin in January of 2015 when I took my seat on the Judiciary Committee in the Maine Legislature. She was a fellow Republican and the ranking member on the committee. New to the Legislature, I looked to her for guidance in process and demeanor. What I learned from Guerin was, well, everything.

She commanded respect because she showed respect to her colleagues and to the public who came to testify. She was so knowledgeable of the resources of the Legislature to research and support inquiry that I quickly felt comfortable in my own ability to analyze the hundreds of bills that came to the Judiciary Committee. She was generous with her time and even though her own workload was heavy, she was always available with helpful advice.

You may think that her generosity extended to me as a Republican. No. She was helpful and collegial to the committee as a whole. She is firm in her Republican principles but fair in her approach to reaching wise decisions. She maintained excellent relationships, especially with her opposite on the committee, ranking member and Democrat, Matt Moonen. Together, they maintained a tone of respect and fairness that made our committee the envy of the Legislature.

In today’s divided and angry political environment, Guerin is exactly the kind of person that should serve in the Maine Senate.

Phyllis Ginzler

Bridgton

Don’t vote early

Please do not vote early. Political parties often urge us to fear the opposing party’s candidate, to disparage the independent as a spoiler, and to vote early to “lock in” your vote for their candidate. That’s what the Democrats did in 2010, fearing a Paul LePage victory, by calling independent businessman Eliot Cutler a “ spoiler.”

In an attempt to sway the polls ahead of Election Day, voters cast early votes for the Democratic candidate, long time party favorite Libby Mitchell. But in the last few weeks, Mitchell plunged in the polls and the independent soared to within 1½ percent of the votes needed to beat LePage.

Thus, it was not the independent who secured LePage’s victory, but those who voted early, and thus, unable to “unlock” their votes, could not block the LePage win. The rest is history.

So don’t rush your vote. It will be most powerful on Election Day.

Karen Coombs

Brewer

Re-elect Maloney

I support District Attorney Maeghan Maloney in her re-election effort to serve four more years as the Kennebec County and Somerset County district attorney. Having served three terms as Maine’s elected attorney general, I feel well qualified to comment on her talents as a lawyer and as a prosecutor.

Maloney has brought new staff and energy to the Office of the District Attorney for our two counties. She has been insightful, thoughtful, caring and compassionate yet firm in the administration of justice. Simply stated, Maloney is knowledgeable in the law and faithful to it.

Perhaps her greatest attribute is that she is a good listener. Whether listening to a defense lawyer or a litigant who is representing themselves, she recognizes that there are two sides to every story.

When I cast my vote on Nov. 6 for district attorney I will be voting for Maloney, and I urge the residents of Kennebec and Somerset counties to do the same.

Andrew Ketterer

Madison

Brakey against debt

When the Constitution says “ to ourselves and our posterity” it did not mean debt. America’s $20 trillion debt is a chokehold to her people. This is why Maine needs to support state Sen. Eric Brakey for U.S. Senate.

Throughout history, debt has either enslaved people or imprisoned them. As someone who has four children, I worry about what will happen to them, because ultimately we are putting this burden on their backs. Brakey is someone who will put a stop to this. He fought tirelessly to cut spending and lower the Maine’s debt. He has fought for Mainers’ to keep their liberties, not enslave them.

The people who care for Maine’s future support Brakey because he is someone who fights to break the chains of debt. Like the Constitution says, to “secure the blessing of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.”

Carolyn Loomes

Houlton

Election notice

The BDN will stop accepting letters and OpEds related to the Nov. 6 election on Oct. 26. Not all submissions can be published.