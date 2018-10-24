Maine news you need to know for Wednesday

Good morning. Temperatures will range from the mid-30s to the mid-40s with snow and rain throughout the state.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Are salmon farms bad for wild fish?
–A study released by the Organic Consumers Association, the largest funder of an online campaign against a proposed land-based salmon farm in Belfast, concludes that the number of wild fish that would have to be harvested to feed farmed salmon would be unsustainable and environmentally harmful.
However, an independent Maine-based marine researcher and the company that wants to build the farm questioned the validity of those findings. It’s the latest dust-up among opponents and proponents of what would be the largest development project in the coastal city’s history.
This could be the end of happy childhood memories of snow days in Maine
–A coastal Maine school system is testing a pilot project that will have students completing assignments online instead of frolicking in snow banks or skidding down ski slopes on day when bad weather forces classes to be canceled. This year’s two-day test aims to take into account problems that could be caused by power outages and lack of internet access. If things go well, the program could be expanded to more days and other school districts.
This pending development in Bucksport could help along the former mill town’s transformation
–Maine Maritime Academy, out of space on its Castine campus, is working on a deal to buy a two-story building on the former Verso paper mill site. MMA wants to turn it into the Center for Professional Mariner Development, which, under the academy’s five-year plan, could train 2,400 student and professional mariners a year.
Officials identify body of Maine lobsterman who fell overboard
–Search teams recovered the body of a West Jonesport man who reportedly fell off a fishing boat near Doyle Island on Tuesday morning.
The body of Scott Chandler, 51, was found at 5:10 p.m. on Oct 23 about 200 yards west from where he entered the water.
Mainers join Nicole Maines to condemn ‘hateful’ Trump transgender changes
–Advocates and transgender Mainers on Tuesday vowed to fight plans by President Donald Trump’s administration to change the definition of gender to either male or female, unchangeable, as determined by the genitalia with which a person is born.
Maine native and transgender activist Nicole Maines, 21, now an actress in the television series “ Supergirl,” tweeted, “I’m scared.. but more so I am pissed. If they think we are going to lie down and let them tell us who we are they are wrong. We are a community of warriors. We are strong and resilient and they are no match for our truth. #WeWontBeErased#TransIsBeautiful #TransIsReal.”
In other news…
Maine
Maine Supreme Court weighs inmates’ right to profanity, cell phone tracking
Maine officials hope to stop beavers from flooding road
Up to 10 inches of snow forecast for parts of Maine
Bangor
Two stabbed at student housing complex in Orono
Ex-Bangor hospital worker accused of putting cameras in bathrooms
Orono Brewing owners to revive 29 Franklin St. in downtown Bangor
Business
Chinese firm completes purchase of Old Town Mill
Acadia to host firewood lottery
Maine women make 18 percent less than men, new study finds
Politics
On truth and ‘lies’ in Maine’s heated 2nd District race
Pingree’s challengers take shots at each other in 1st District debate
LePage throws another legal jab at Mills as poll shows her leading race to replace him
Opinion
We can prevent runaway climate change — if we follow scientific evidence
Tougher trade policies can give Maine’s sawmills a chance to thrive
Four bonds will further needed investment in Maine
Sports
Healthy Bangor girls beat Mt. Ararat to reach ‘A’ North soccer semifinals
Houlton boys edge Central in snowy ‘C’ North quarterfinal
Pedroia, Utley embrace elder role for Red Sox, Dodgers
Your Morning Update is published every weekday. To receive this in your inbox weekday mornings, or to check out our range of free newsletters, click here.
To subscribe to the Bangor Daily News, click here.
Comments