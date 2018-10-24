Maine news you need to know for Wednesday

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN

• October 24, 2018 6:23 am

Good morning. Temperatures will range from the mid-30s to the mid-40s with snow and rain throughout the state.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

–A study released by the Organic Consumers Association, the largest funder of an online campaign against a proposed land-based salmon farm in Belfast, concludes that the number of wild fish that would have to be harvested to feed farmed salmon would be unsustainable and environmentally harmful.

However, an independent Maine-based marine researcher and the company that wants to build the farm questioned the validity of those findings. It’s the latest dust-up among opponents and proponents of what would be the largest development project in the coastal city’s history.

–A coastal Maine school system is testing a pilot project that will have students completing assignments online instead of frolicking in snow banks or skidding down ski slopes on day when bad weather forces classes to be canceled. This year’s two-day test aims to take into account problems that could be caused by power outages and lack of internet access. If things go well, the program could be expanded to more days and other school districts.

–Maine Maritime Academy, out of space on its Castine campus, is working on a deal to buy a two-story building on the former Verso paper mill site. MMA wants to turn it into the Center for Professional Mariner Development, which, under the academy’s five-year plan, could train 2,400 student and professional mariners a year.

–Search teams recovered the body of a West Jonesport man who reportedly fell off a fishing boat near Doyle Island on Tuesday morning.

The body of Scott Chandler, 51, was found at 5:10 p.m. on Oct 23 about 200 yards west from where he entered the water.

–Advocates and transgender Mainers on Tuesday vowed to fight plans by President Donald Trump’s administration to change the definition of gender to either male or female, unchangeable, as determined by the genitalia with which a person is born.

Maine native and transgender activist Nicole Maines, 21, now an actress in the television series “ Supergirl,” tweeted, “I’m scared.. but more so I am pissed. If they think we are going to lie down and let them tell us who we are they are wrong. We are a community of warriors. We are strong and resilient and they are no match for our truth. #WeWontBeErased#TransIsBeautiful #TransIsReal.”

In other news…

Maine

