Milo man killed in weather-related crash

• October 24, 2018 6:26 pm

A Milo man was killed Wednesday morning in a weather-related crash on Route 15 in Orneville, according to the Piscataquis County sheriff’s office.

Conor Webb, 22, was driving south on slush-covered Route 16 at 6:22 a.m. when his 2005 Dodge Stratus sedan crossed the centerline and slid sideways into a box truck driven by Gene Worcester, 53, of Bangor, Deputy Sgt. Michael Gould said late Wednesday.

Milo police diverted vehicles on Elm Street, also called Route 16, at the County Road and the 4 Corners in Lagrange, to avoid the crash area.

The passenger side of Webb’s car, which was traveling south, struck the front of the truck Worcester was driving, which contained mail, Gould said.

Worcester works for a trucking firm contracted by the U.S. Postal Service to transport mail to rural post offices in Piscataquis County.

Both vehicles were destroyed.

Worcester was transported to Mayo Regional Hospital after complaining of neck pain and later released, the deputy said.

Maine State Police helped reconstruct the accident. No charges are expected.

