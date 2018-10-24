Police report seizing $32,000 worth of methamphetamine from Caribou man

Courtesy of Caribou Police Depar | Aroostook Republican Courtesy of Caribou Police Depar | Aroostook Republican

• October 24, 2018 5:52 pm

Updated: October 24, 2018 6:06 pm

CARIBOU, Maine — Officers seized 326 grams of crystal methamphetamine, worth an estimated $32,000, while conducting a bail check on Nathan Morrow, 25, of Caribou on Oct. 19, according to the Caribou Police Department.

Officer Keith Ouellette arrived at Morrow’s residence with members of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and U.S. border patrol, Caribou Police Chief Michael Gahagan said in a press release issued Wednesday.

Police indicated that conditions of Morrow’s bail on other unspecified charges make him subject to random searches and testing. When they searched the home, officers found the methamphetamine as well as several pipes, needles, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, and fentanyl, according to the release.

