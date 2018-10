Local sports: Golf scores; tourney scoreboard; cross country results; Bangor Raceway starters

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

October 23, 2018 8:57 pm

Updated: October 23, 2018 9:52 pm

Golf

MSGA women

Two-person scramble

At Augusta CC

Flight 1 Gross: Kannegieser, Kristin/Guenther, Leslie 69; Swanson, Dana/Soboleski, Darlene 75; Koerner, Meredith/Hughes, Kris 75; Wintle, Lisa/Bither, Nancy 75; Net: Hillman, Margaret/Davison, Darlene 66; Hornberger, Prudence/Stevens, Bambi 66; Bova, Diane/Leighton, Donna 66; Janes, Karen/VanReenen, Cathy 67; Flight 2 Gross: Lindquist, Vicki/Shaw, Cindy 79; Cassidy, Jean/Davis, Arlene 83; Beaulieu, Sue/Schultz, Irene 84; Ross, Celeste/Storey, Nancy 85; Net: Pelletier, Heather/Cummings, Peggy 70; Leblanc, Sylvia/May, Ann 71; St. Pierre, Pearl/Gunning, Kathie 71; Bridges, Jean/Burke, Terry 71

Cross country

Maine USATF Developmental Open Meet

At Old Town HS

Teams: Old Town Track Club, Lincoln Rec TC, Bangor Rec TC, Hampden Rec TC, Central TC

Girls 2K Run CC 8 & Under: 1, Linzy Heitmann, OTTC, 10:31.4. 2, Caliope Murray-Trefts, OTTC, 10:49.3.

Boys 2K Run CC 8 & Under: 1, Griffin Shorette, OTTC, 13:43.7.

Girls 3K Run CC 9-10: 1, Kaylee Johnston, BAN, 14:35.5. 2, Mirage Priller, LINC, 15:00.5. 3, Lucy Veilliux, OTTC, 15:17.0. 4, Lily Heitmann, OTTC, 17:19.1. 5, Adeleine Trefts, OTTC, 17:49.9.

Boys 3K Run CC 9-10: 1, Jake McCannell, OTTC, 18:47.1.

Girls 3K Run CC 11-12: 1, Addison Verrill, CEN, 14:37.3.

Boys 3K Run CC 11-12: 1, Brody Simons, HAM, 12:26.9. 2, Tristan Allen, BAN, 17:08.8. 3, Hayna Francis, OTTC, 17:41.0.

Girls 4K Run CC 13—14: 1, Bridget Frazier, BAN, 22:40.6. 2, Lillian Verrill, CEN, 27:15.1.

Boys 4K Run CC 13—14: 1, Andy Koch, OTTC, 20:53.7.

Men 40-49 5K Run CC Masters: 1, Cory Verrill, UNA, 28:58.5.

Tourney scoreboard

SOCCER

NORTH

BOYS

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Class A

A1: No. 1 Lewiston 5, No. 8 Oxford Hills 0

A3: No. 2 Mt. Ararat 3, No. 7 Hampden 0

A4: No. 3 Bangor 2, No. 6 Edward Little 1 (OT)

Class B

B1: No. 9 Mount Desert Island (6-7-2) at No. 1 Caribou (12-1-1), 3 p.m.

B2: No. 5 Washington Acad. 2, No. 4 Gardiner 1

B3: No. 7 Old Town (7-6-2) at No. 2 Presque Isle (11-1-2), 5 p.m.

B4: No. 6 Brewer 3, No. 3 Mount View 2

Class C

C2: No. 5 Lee Acad. (7-6-1) at No. 4 Sumner (13-1)

C3: No. 7 George Stevens (10-5) at No. 2 Orono (10-4), suspended, darkness, Tues., 1:30 p.m., at Husson

C4: No. 6 Central (10-3-1) at No. 3 Houlton (10-3-1), 3:30 p.m.

Class D

D1: No. 9 Maine School of Science and Mathematics (4-5-1) at No. 1 Central Aroostook (14-0)

D2: No. 3 Woodland 4, No. 11 Fort Fairfield 0

D3: No. 12 Bangor Christian (7-7-1) at No. 4 Madawaska (9-5-1)

D4: No. 2 Penobscot Valley 4, No. 7 Schenck/Stearns 0

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Class A

A2: No. 5 Mt. Blue (8-5-1) at No. 4 Brunswick (7-5-2), 6 p.m.

Class C

C3: No. 7 George Stevens (10-5) at No. 2 Orono (10-4), 1:30 p.m., at Husson

SOUTH

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Class A

A1: No. 1 Gorham 1, No. 8 Scarborough 0 (PKs)

A2: No. 4 Cheverus 1, No. 5 South Portland 0 (PKs)

A3: No. 7 Marshwood 2, No. 2 Falmouth 1

A4: No. 6 Kennebunk (8-6-1) at No. 3 Portland (8-3-3), ppd., Wed., 5:30 p.m.

Class B

B1: No. 1 Yarmouth 4, No. 8 York 0

B2: No. 4 Cape Elizabeth 5, No. 5 Lincoln Acad. 0

B3: No. 7 Leavitt (5-6-4) at No. 2 Freeport (9-3-2), 6 p.m.

B4: No. 3 Greely 3, No. 11 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Class C

C1: No. 1 Waynflete 4, No. 9 Sacopee Valley 0

C2: No. 4 Mt. Abram 1, No. 5 Monmouth Acad. (2OT)

C3: No. 7 Traip Acad. (7-6-1) at No. 2 Hall-Dale (13-1), 2:45 p.m.

Class D

D1: No. 1 North Yarmouth Acad. 7, No. 8 Pine Tree Acad. 2

D2: No. 4 Buckfield 1, No. 5 Richmond 0

D3: No. 10 Searsport (5-10) at No. 2 Greenville (11-3), 3 p.m.

D4: No. 6 Islesboro (7-4) at No. 3 Temple Acad. (13-1), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Class A

A4: No. 6 Kennebunk (8-6-1) at No. 3 Portland (8-3-3), 5:30 p.m.

Class C

C4: No. 6 Winthrop (10-4) at No. 3 Maranacook (12-2), 6 p.m.

GIRLS

NORTH

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Class A

A2: No. 4 Bangor 5, No. 5 Mt. Ararat 1

Class C

C4: No. 3 Fort Kent 1, No. 6 George Stevens 0 (2OT)

Class D

D4: No. 10 Fort Fairfield (8-6-1) at No. 2 Ashland (11-1-2), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Class A

A1: No. 8 Hampden (5-8-1) at No. 1 Camden Hills (14-0), 3 p.m.

A3: No. 7 Skowhegan (6-7-1) at No. 2 Brunswick (11-1-2), 6 p.m.

A4: No. 6 Oxford Hills (8-4-2) at No. 3 Messalonskee (13–1), 3 p.m.

Class B

B1: No. 8 Brewer (11-4) at No. 1 Presque Isle (11-1-2), 5 p.m.

B2: No. 5 Caribou (8-4-3) at No. 4 Medomak Valley (9-3-3), 2:30 p.m.

B3: No. 6 Oceanside (9-4-2) at No. 3 Winslow (14-1), 3 p.m.

B4: No. 7 Mount View (11-4) at No. 2 Hermon (12-1-1), 3 p.m.

Class C

C1: No. 9 Penquis (6-7-2) at No. 1 Dexter (14-0), 3 p.m.

C2: No. 5 Sumner (10-2-2) at No. 4 Central (8-4-2), 3:30 p.m.

C3: No. 7 Orono (6-4-5) at No. 2 Houlton (11-1-2), 5 p.m.

Class D

D1: No. 9 Bangor Christian (6-8-1) at No. 1 Central Aroostook (13-0-1)

D2: No. 5 Katahdin (13-5) at 4 Southern Aroostook (9-5), 1:30 p.m.

D3: No. 6 Madawaska (9-6) at No. 3 Penobscot Valley (13-0-1), 2 p.m.

SOUTH

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Class D

D3: No. 7 Rangeley (6-5-2) at No. 2 North Yarmouth Acad. (10-3-1), 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Class A

A1: No. 9 Noble (7-5-3) at No. 1 Scarborough (14-0)

A2: No. 5 Windham (11-3-1) at No. 4 Bonny Eagle (9-3-2)

A3: No. 7 Marshwood (7-5-3) at No. 2 Gorham (10-2-2), 5 p.m.

A4: No. 6 Falmouth (9-3-3) at No. 3 Cheverus (12-2), 3 p.m.

Class B

B1: No. 9 Gray-New Gloucester (9-6) at No. 1 Cape Elizabeth (14-0), 5 p.m.

B2: No. 5 Freeport (8-4-2) at No. 4 Yarmouth (9-5), 4 p.m.

B3: No. 10 Greely (7-7-1) at No. 2 Oak Hill (12-2)

B4: No. 11 Lake Region (6-7-2) at No. 3 York (10-3-1)

Class C

C1: No. 9 Sacopee Valley (9-6) at No. 1 Monmouth Acad. (13-1)

C2: No. 5 Hall-Dale (10-4) at No. 4 Maranacook (9-2-3)

C3: No. 7 Winthrop (10-4-1) at No. 2 Traip Acad. (13-1)

C4: No. 6 Mt. Abram (10-4-1) at No. 3 Lisbon (10-3-1)

Class D

D1: No. 8 Hyde (5-9-1) at No. 1 Richmond (10-3-1)

D2: No. 5 Buckfield (8-5-1) at No. 4 Temple Acad. (11-2-1)

D4: No. 6 Searsport (6-8) at No. 3 Greenville (11-2-1), 3 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

NORTH

Regional Finals

Wednesday, Oct. 2

At Thomas College, Waterville

Class A

A7: No. 1 Skowhegan (16-0) vs. No. 2 Mt. Blue (11-3-2), 3 p.m.

Class B

B7: No. 1 Gardiner (15-1) vs. No. 3 Winslow (14-2), 7 p.m.

Class C

C7: No. 1 Winthrop (15-1) vs. No. 2 Dexter (12-4), 5 p.m.

SOUTH

Regional Finals

Wednesday, Oct. 24

At Biddeford

Class A

A7: No. 1 Biddeford (15-0-1) vs. No. 2 Westbrook (14-1-1), 7 p.m.

Class B

B7: No. 1 York (12-3-1) vs. No. 3 Freeport (13-2-1), 3 p.m.

Class C

C7: No. 1 Mountain Valley (13-3) vs. No. 2 Spruce Mountain (10-5-1), 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Semifinals

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Class B

No. 4 York (10-5) vs. No. 1 Cape Elizabeth (14-1), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Brewer (13-2) at No. 2 Yarmouth (13-2), 6 p.m.

Class C

No. 4 North Yarmouth Acad. (10-5) at No. 1 Calais (14-1), 4 p.m.

No. 3 Woodland (13-2) at No. 2 Washington Acad. (12-3)

FOOTBALL

NORTH

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 26

Class B

B1: No. 5 Mt. Blue (4-4) at No. 4 Lawrence (4-4), 7 p.m.

B2: No. 6 Brewer (2-6) at No. 3 Brunswick (5-3), 7 p.m.

Class C

C1: No. 8 Belfast (2-6) at No. 1 Maine Central Institute (7-1), 7 p.m.

C4: No. 7 Oceanside (3-5) at No. 2 Hermon (7-1), 7 p.m.

Class D

No. 6 Mount View (4-4) at No. 3 Mattanawcook Acad. (6-2), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 27

Class A

A1: No. 5 Lewiston (2-6) at No. 4 Edward Little (4-4), 12:30 p.m.

A2: No. 6 Bangor (1-7) at No. 3 Cheverus (6-2), 12:30 p.m.

Class C

C2: No. 5 Medomak Valley (4-4) at No. 4 Nokomis (4-4), 1 p.m.

C3: No. 6 Waterville (4-4) at No. 3 Winslow (5-3), 1 p.m.

Class D

D1: No. 5 Washington Acad. (4-4) at No. 1 Dexter (5-3), 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 2 or Saturday, Nov. 3

Class A

A3: A1 winner at No. 1 Portland (7-1)

A4: A2 winner at No. 2 Oxford Hills (6-2)

Class B

B3: B1 winner at No. 1 Skowhegan (5-3)

B4: B2 winner at No. 2 Cony (7-1)

Class C

C5: C1 winner vs. C2 winner

C6: C3 winner vs. C4 winner

Class D

D3: D1 winner at No. 1 Foxcroft Acad. (8-0)

D4: D2 winner at No. 2 Bucksport (7-1)

SOUTH

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 26

Class A

A1: No. 5 Deering (3-5) at No. 4 Sanford (5-3), 6 p.m.

A2: No. 6 South Portland (1-7) at Bonny Eagle (5-3), 7 p.m.

Class B

B1: No. 8 Mt. Ararat (2-6) at No. 1 Kennebunk (8-0), 6 p.m.

B2: No. 5 Biddeford (4-4) at No. 4 Greely (4-4), 7 p.m.

B3: No. 6 Noble (5-3) at No. 3 Falmouth (5-3), 6:30 p.m.

B4: No. 7 Gorham (4-4) at No. 2 Marshwood (7-1), 6 p.m.

Class C

C1: No. 8 Lake Region (2-6) at No. 1 Leavitt (7-1), 7 p.m.

C2: No. 5 York (3-5) at No. 4 Cape Elizabeth (4-4), 7 p.m.

C3: No. 6 Morse (4-4) at No. 3 Gardiner (3-5), 7 p.m.

Class D

D1: No. 8 Poland (3-5) at No. 1 Wells (8-0), 7 p.m.

D2: No. 5 Winthrop/Monmouth (4-4) at No. 4 Spruce Mountain (5-3), 7 p.m.

D3: No. 6 Madison/Carrabec (4-4) at No. 3 Mountain Valley (4-4), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 27

Class C

C4: No. 7 Yarmouth (3-5) at No. 2 Fryeburg Acad. (7-1), 1:30 p.m.

Class D

D4: No. 7 Oak Hill (3-5) at No. 2 Lisbon/Saint Dominic (7-1), 2:30 p.m.

Harness racing

BANGOR RACEWAY

Wednesday’s Starters, 5 p.m.

FIRST, Pace, $2,800

1. Wave That Banner, Br Ranger

2. Royal Engagement, Da Deslandes

3. Tricia Star, Aa Hall

4. Hot Cakes, Jo Beckwith

5. Ashtoreth Hanover, He Campbell

6. Play Dance, Ga Mosher

SECOND, Pace, $3,100

1. My Time Hanover, He Campbell

2. Bad Moonshine, Aa Hall

3. Win Sum Reagan, Da Deslandes

4. Fiesty Baran, Ga Mosher

5. J Patch, Ma Athearn

6. What A Hooligan, Br Ranger

7. Daughtry Hanover, Sh Thayer

8. Northern Ideal, Mc Sowers

THIRD, Pace, $3,400

1. You’re News, Ti Hudson

2. Maddie D, Ma Athearn

3. Casimir Nymph, He Campbell

4. Ianthe Hanover, St Wilson

5. Pembroke Bambino, Br Ranger

6. Rockin Lisa, Da Deslandes

7. Electricity, Jo Beckwith

8. Belly Dancer, Mc Sowers

FOURTH, Pace, $3,200

1. Artys Wish, Mi Stevenson

2. Downeast Foxy Lady, He Campbell

3. No Humble Jumble, Ga Mosher

4. Southsidelightning, Sh Thayer

5. Royal Flush, Br Ranger

6. Lyons Woodlands, Ma Athearn

7. Missbiglee, Ja Dunn

8. Crush Hanover, Mc Sowers

FIFTH, Pace, $2,800

1. Penney’s Spirit, Mc Sowers

2. The Doodah Man, Sh Thayer

3. Allamerican Dice, Da Deslandes

4. To Much Fun, Ga Mosher

5. Spincredible, Br Ranger

6. Rule The Air, He Campbell

SIXTH, Pace, $3,900

1. Miss Annalise, St Wilson

2. U Cant Fix Stupid, Sh Thayer

3. Kinnderuntouchable, He Campbell

4. Gators Ben Winning, Aa Hall

5. Cute Hill, Jo Beckwith

6. Make Magic, Br Ranger

7. Color Palette K, Ma Athearn

8. Ashlee’s Cool Gal, Ga Mosher

SEVENTH, Pace, $3,900

1. Kingsley B, Mi Stevenson

2. Pembroke Art, He Campbell

3. Bold Willie, Ga Mosher

4. Rocnrolwilneverdie, Sh Thayer

5. Cool Runnings, Jo Beckwith

6. Bubeleh Stone, Br Ranger

7. Life’s Lessons, Da Deslandes

EIGHTH, Pace, $3,400

1. Lotta Richess, Br Ranger

2. Roadway, Aa Hall

3. Glow Again, Da Deslandes

4. Lively Freddie, He Campbell

5. Cherokee Ranger, Mc Sowers

6. Wake, Ma Athearn