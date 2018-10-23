Cushman named Presque Isle ski coach

Contributed photo | Contributed photo Contributed photo | Contributed photo

October 23, 2018

Updated: October 23, 2018

Shea Cushman has been named the boys and girls varsity Alpine skiing head coach at Presque Isle High School.

Cushman is a 2014 graduate of Presque Isle and a 2018 graduate of the University of Maine at Presque Isle with a degree in liberal studies and a minor in business management.

A member of Presque Isle High School’s Alpine ski team as a freshman, she has gone on to work as a ski instructor in Colorado and at Quoggy Jo Mountain in Presque Isle.

She is employed as a continuing education specialist at UMPI, and lives in Presque Isle with her husband Hale and their 2-year-old son Odin.