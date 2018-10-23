Maine news you need to know for Tuesday

Bill Trotter | BDN Bill Trotter | BDN

Good morning. Temperatures will range from the high 30s to the low 50s with cloudy skies and rain in parts of the state.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

–A wholesale lobster company in Saco has sued a former partner in U.S. District Court in Portland alleging he embezzled nearly $1.5 million from the business by creating a fictitious customer and shipping firm.

–Gov. Paul LePage announced Monday that he would appeal a ruling in a long-running legal battle with Attorney General Janet Mills to Maine’s high court — about two weeks before the Nov. 6 election in which she is the Democratic nominee to succeed him.

It comes after a survey released this weekend showed Mills pulling ahead of Republican Shawn Moody in a tight, four-way race to succeed LePage as of early this month in an unsettled race that has seen $7.7 million in outside spending but scant polling since the summer.

–The city’s assessor and the group handling an $80 million loan against the mall that primary owner Simon Property of Indianapolis took out in 2007 and defaulted on in 2017 both lowered their assessment’s of the mall’s overall value.

With the lower valuation, the Bangor Mall’s taxes for fiscal 2019 are $1.09 million, down from the $1.40 million in fiscal 2018. The impact on the property’s long-term viability remains to be determined.

–Just five days after opening Orono Brewing Company’s new restaurant and brewing facility at 61 Margin St. in Orono, co-owners Abe and Heather Furth began work on the renovation of another building — this one in downtown Bangor.

The Furths intend to renovate the upper floors of 29 Franklin St. into loft-style apartments, and they’re searching for a commercial tenant for the ground floor.

–The well-known concert promoter’s case triggered debate over the past year in both Bangor and Portland about whether the cities should continue to do business with his Waterfront Concerts organization, which has brought some of the biggest names in music to Maine.

As part of his agreement with prosecutors, the case against Gray was dismissed by the court Monday after he spent a year without any additional incidents. The district attorney’s office confirmed Monday Gray fulfilled his end of the bargain and he was allowed to withdraw his guilty plea, made a year earlier.

Gray had been accused of assaulting his former girlfriend in March of 2017. He steadfastly denied the allegations, while his former girlfriend was outspoken about the case, urging the Maine cities to reconsider doing business with him.

–It is a day Harry and Sharon Rideout will never forget.

On Oct. 7, the Hermon residents were among the fans at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, watching their grandson, Colby Wadman, make his National Football League debut as the punter for the Denver Broncos against the New York Jets.

It was the first time the Bangor-born Wadman had punted in a game since Nov. 19, 2016, when he played for the University of California Davis. He continued working out and kicking, and he was eventually added to the Broncos’ practice squad Sept. 26.

–University of Maine football coach Joe Harasymiak is tired of his team self-destructing with penalties. So he is putting his foot down.

The Black Bears were penalized 13 times for 130 yards in that game, bringing their total for the past two games to 29 penalties and 327 yards. The Black Bears are among the most-penalized teams in the country this season.

–The local farmers market is getting a new indoor home for the next couple of months in a large, empty downtown retail space that is finding new life as a venue for pop-up markets and events.

The Ellsworth Farmers Market, which during warmer months splits its time between one parking lot outside the the Maine Community Foundation and another next to the Maine Grind building, will run Saturdays in the former J&B Atlantic space starting Nov. 3.

