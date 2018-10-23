NH restaurant owner faces trial for allegedly over-serving 3 grads before fatal crash

NH State Police photo courtesy of Seacoast Online NH State Police photo courtesy of Seacoast Online

• October 23, 2018 1:22 pm

BRENTWOOD, New Hampshire — The trial against the owner of Jade Palace for over-serving three Exeter High School graduates prior to them getting into a deadly car accident two years ago is set to begin in Rockingham Superior Court Tuesday.

A jury was selected Monday morning and the trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Alan Yang, Inc., the controlling entity of Jade Palace, faces four charges of prohibited sales of alcohol, all Class B felonies, for his restaurant allegedly over-serving EHS graduates Jack Perreault, Malachi Davis and Hunter Vars with “Zombie” drinks, which contain four ounces of liquor, the night of Feb. 29, 2016. Each charge carries a 3 1/2 to 7-year state prison sentence.

Police said Perreault, then 20, crashed his 2001 Toyota 4Runner that night into several trees while driving in Kensington, ejecting the three men from the vehicle, later that night. Davis and Vars, both 21 at the time, were killed immediately and Perreault died in a Boston hospital several days later.

Yang was also charged with four misdemeanor counts of prohibited alcohol sales as allegedly being the person who physically served the three men three zombie drinks within an hour and a half, but the charges were dismissed in December of last year.

Jade Palace has a history of liquor license violations, including a suspension in 2013 resulting from two violations in 2012. The restaurant was cited by the state Liquor Commission’s Enforcement Division for serving alcohol to a minor and for failing to require the purchaser whose age was in question to show identification.

