Two stabbed at student housing complex in Orono

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• October 23, 2018 2:35 pm

Updated: October 23, 2018 2:51 pm

An early Saturday fight at a student housing complex in Orono left two people stabbed, said Capt. Dan Merrill of the Orono Police Department.

Merrill said police received reports of a large fight at approximately 2:20 a.m. at The Avenue on Hudson Street and arrived to find two victims with injuries. The apartment building offers student housing but is not affiliated with the University of Maine.

Police drove one of the victims to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. The other victim sought medical attention without police help.

The injuries did not result in overnight hospital stays for either victim, according to Merrill.

Merrill said police didn’t charge anyone in the stabbing, and police found no knife or other weapons on the scene.

Neither the victims nor any witnesses provided police with further details about the stabbing, Merrill said.

Anyone with information can call Orono police at 207-866-4000.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.