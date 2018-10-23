Ex-Bangor hospital worker accused of putting cameras in bathrooms

Penobscot County Jail | BDN Penobscot County Jail | BDN

• October 23, 2018 9:44 am

Updated: October 23, 2018 10:24 am

A former facilities worker at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center has been charged with 15 counts of invasion of privacy for allegedly placing cameras in staff bathrooms at the hospital, according to the Penobscot County district attorney’s office.

David Waltz, 58, of Hampden was arrested Monday by Bangor police. He was released on bail. Information about the amount of bail posted was not immediately available Tuesday.

Waltz allegedly caught 12 hospital employees, both men and women, on camera in three different bathrooms that could only be accessed by staff, Deputy District Attorney Marianne Lynch said Tuesday.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 14 at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor.

If convicted, Waltz faces up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,000 on each count.

