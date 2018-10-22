Snow predicted for some parts of the state this week

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• October 22, 2018 3:00 pm

Updated: October 22, 2018 3:50 pm

CARIBOU, Maine — In a pre-Halloween scary forecast, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Caribou have issued a hazardous weather outlook for northern and western Maine that includes the potential for measurable snow in northern Aroostook County.

Todd Foisy, meteorologist with the NWS in Caribou, said Monday that wet snow and rain Tuesday night is expected to turn to all snow over central and northern areas of the state and continue into Wednesday morning.

“Some parts of that area could see significant accumulation,” he said. “There is still some uncertainty about amounts, but we expect that the highest amounts, between six and eight inches, could fall in the north Maine woods. Caribou and Presque Isle could see between 2 and 4 inches.”

