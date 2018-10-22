October 22, 2018
Weather

Snow predicted for some parts of the state this week

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
A man rides a fat tire bicycle on Baxter Boulevard in Portland in this March 14, 2018, file photo.
By Jen Lynds, BDN Staff
CARIBOU, Maine — In a pre-Halloween scary forecast, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Caribou have issued a hazardous weather outlook for northern and western Maine that includes the potential for measurable snow in northern Aroostook County.

Todd Foisy, meteorologist with the NWS in Caribou, said Monday that wet snow and rain Tuesday night is expected to turn to all snow over central and northern areas of the state and continue into Wednesday morning.

“Some parts of that area could see significant accumulation,” he said. “There is still some uncertainty about amounts, but we expect that the highest amounts, between six and eight inches, could fall in the north Maine woods. Caribou and Presque Isle could see between 2 and 4 inches.”

Comments

