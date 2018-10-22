MPA regional field hockey games postponed

Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN

October 22, 2018 11:16 am

Updated: October 22, 2018 12:45 pm

With rainy weather forecast for Tuesday, the Maine Principals’ Association has postponed the scheduled field hockey regional championship games until Wednesday.

The North Regional championships will played at Thomas College in Waterville, where No. 1 Skowhegan (16-0) faces No. 2 Mt. Blue of Farmington (11-3-2) in the Class A game at 3 p.m.

The Class C contest between No. 1 Winthrop (15-1) and No. 2 Dexter (12-4) is scheduled for 5 p.m., while the Class B game pitting No. 1 Gardiner (15-1) and No. 3 Winslow (14-2) is slated for 7 p.m.

In the South regionals at Waterhouse Field in Biddeford, No. 1 York (12-3-1) and No. 3 Freeport (13-2-1) kick off the action in the Class B game at 3 p.m.

Top-seeded Mountain Valley of Rumford (13-3) and No. 2 Spruce Mountain of Jay (10-5-1) square off in the Class C game at 5 p.m. and No. 1 Biddeford (15-0-1) and No. 2 Westbrook (14-1-1) meet in the Class A contest at 7 p.m.