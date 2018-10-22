Local sports: High school tourney schedule; golf results; Bangor Raceway starters

Kevin Sjoberg | Aroostook Republican Kevin Sjoberg | Aroostook Republican

October 22, 2018 8:40 pm

Tourney scoreboard

SOCCER

NORTH

BOYS

Preliminaries

Friday, Oct. 19

Class B

BP1: No. 9 Mount Desert Island 3, No. 8 Hermon 0

BP2: No. 7 Old Town 2, No. 10 Winslow 0

BP3: No. 6 Brewer 3, No. 11 Waterville 1

BP4: No. 5 Washington Acad. 3, No. 12 Erskine 2

BP5: No. 4 Gardiner 3, No. 13 John Bapst 1

Class C

CP1: No. 8 Dexter 4, No. 9 Calais 1

CP2: No. 7 George Stevens 8, No. 10 Piscataquis 0

Class D

DP1: No. 9 Maine School of Science and Mathematics 2, No. 8 Easton 1

DP2: No. 4 Madawaska 4, No. 13 Van Buren 0

DP3: No. 12 Bangor Christian 2, No. 5 Jonesport-Beals 1

DP4: No. 3 Woodland 5, No. 14 Ashland 0

DP5: No. 11 Fort Fairfield 2, No. 6 Wisdom 0

DP6: No. 7 Schenck/Stearns 2, No. 10 Hodgdon 1

Saturday, Oct. 20

Class B

BP6: No. 3 Mount View 1, No. 14 Medomak Valley 0

Quarterfinals

Monday, Oct. 22

Class C

C1: No. 8 Dexter (7-8) at No. 1 Fort Kent (11-2-1), 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Class A

A1: No. 8 Oxford Hills (7-7) at No. 1 Lewiston (12-0-2), 4 p.m.

A2: No. 5 Mt. Blue (8-5-1) at No. 4 Brunswick (7-5-2), 6 p.m.

A3: No. 7 Hampden (8-6) at No. 2 Mt. Ararat (11-2-1), 2 p.m.

A4: No. 6 Edward Little (6-7-1) at No. 3 Bangor (10-1-3), 7 p.m.

Class B

B1: No. 9 Mount Desert Island (6-7-2) at No. 1 Caribou (12-1-1), 3 p.m.

B2: No. 5 Washington Acad. (10-5) at No. 4 Gardiner (11-3-1)

B3: No. 7 Old Town (7-6-2) at No. 2 Presque Isle (11-1-2), 5 p.m.

B4: No. 6 Brewer (9-5-1) at No. 3 Mount View (15-0), 3 p.m.

Class C

C2: No. 5 Lee Acad. (7-6-1) at No. 4 Sumner (13-1)

C3: No. 7 George Stevens (10-5) at No. 2 Orono (10-4), 3 p.m.

C4: No. 6 Central (10-3-1) at No. 3 Houlton (10-3-1), 3:30 p.m.

Class D

D1: No. 9 Maine School of Science and Mathematics (4-5-1) at No. 1 Central Aroostook (14-0)

D2: No. 11 Fort Fairfield (8-7) at No. 3 Woodland (14-1)

D3: No. 12 Bangor Christian (7-7-1) at No. 4 Madawaska (9-5-1)

D4: No. 7 Schenck/Stearns (9-6) at No. 2 Penobscot Valley (13-1), 2 p.m.

SOUTH

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Class A

A1: No. 8 Scarborough (10-4-1) at No. 1 Gorham (13-0-1), 6 p.m.

A2: No. 5 South Portland (10-5) at No. 4 Cheverus (9-3-2), 3 p.m.

A3: No. 7 Marshwood (9-4-2) at No. 2 Falmouth (11-2-1)

A4: No. 6 Kennebunk (8-6-1) at No. 3 Portland (8-3-3), 5 p.m.

Class B

B1: No. 8 York (7-7-1) at No. 1 Yarmouth (12-0-2)

B2: No. 5 Lincoln Acad. (7-6-1) at No. 4 Cape Elizabeth (7-4-3), 5 p.m.

B3: No. 7 Leavitt (5-6-4) at No. 2 Freeport (9-3-2), 6 p.m.

B4: No. 11 Gray-New Gloucester (7-6-2) at No. 3 Greely (8-4-2), 5 p.m.

Class C

C1: No. 9 Sacopee Valley (8-7) at No. 1 Waynflete (11-0-3), 3:15 p.m.

C2: No. 5 Monmouth Acad. (11-3) at No. 4 Mt. Abram (12-2), 4 p.m.

C3: No. 7 Traip Acad. (7-6-1) at No. 2 Hall-Dale (13-1), 2:45 p.m.

C4: No. 6 Winthrop (10-4) at No. 3 Maranacook (12-2)

Class D

D1: No. 8 Pine Tree Acad. (9-6) at No. 1 North Yarmouth Acad. (12-2), 3:30 p.m.

D2: No. 5 Richmond (8-5-1) at No. 4 Buckfield (10-3-1)

D3: No. 10 Searsport (5-10) at No. 2 Greenville (11-3), 3 p.m.

D4: No. 6 Islesboro (7-4) at No. 3 Temple Acad. (13-1), 3 p.m.

GIRLS

NORTH

Preliminaries

Friday, Oct. 19

Class D

DP2: No. 5 Katahdin 6, No. 12 Deer Isle-Stonington 0

DP3: No. 6 Madawaska 6, No. 11 Schenck 0

DP4: No. 10 Fort Fairfield 1, No. 7 Shead (2OT)

Saturday, Oct. 20

Class B

BP1: No. 8 Brewer 2, No. 9 Erskine 1

BP2: No. 4 Medomak Valley 5, No. 13 John Bapst 0

BP3: No. 5 Caribou 2, No. 12 MDI 0

BP4: No. 3 Winslow 5, No. 14 Foxcroft 1

BP5: No. 6 Oceanside 2, No. 11 Waterville 1

BP6: No. 7 Mount View 3, No. 10 Ellsworth 0

Class C

CP1: No. 9 Penquis 7, No. 8 Bucksport 2

CP2: No. 7 Orono 2, No. 10 Mattanawcook 1

Class D

DP1: No. 9 Bangor Christian 2, No. 8 Wisdom 0

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Class A

A2: No. 5 Mt. Ararat (8-5-1) at No. 4 Bangor (9-4-1), 5 p.m.

Class B

B4: No. 7 Mount View (11-4) at No. 2 Hermon (12-1-1), 3 p.m.

Class C

C4: No. 6 George Stevens (5-5-4) at No. 3 Fort Kent (7-5-2), 3:30 p.m.

Class D

D4: No. 10 Fort Fairfield (8-6-1) at No. 2 Ashland (11-1-2), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Class A

A1: No. 8 Hampden (5-8-1) at No. 1 Camden Hills (14-0), 3 p.m.

A3: No. 7 Skowhegan (6-7-1) at No. 2 Brunswick (11-1-2), 6 p.m.

A4: No. 6 Oxford Hills (8-4-2) at No. 3 Messalonskee (13–1), 3 p.m.

Class B

B1: No. 8 Brewer (11-4) at No. 1 Presque Isle (11-1-2), 5 p.m.

B2: No. 5 Caribou (8-4-3) at No. 4 Medomak Valley (9-3-3), 2:30 p.m.

B3: No. 6 Oceanside (9-4-2) at No. 3 Winslow (14-1), 3 p.m.

Class C

C1: No. 9 Penquis (6-7-2) at No. 1 Dexter (14-0), 3 p.m.

C2: No. 5 Sumner (10-2-2) at No. 4 Central (8-4-2), 3:30 p.m.

C3: No. 7 Orono (6-4-5) at No. 2 Houlton (11-1-2), 5 p.m.

Class D

D1: No. 9 Bangor Christian (6-8-1) at No. 1 Central Aroostook (13-0-1)

D2: No. 5 Katahdin (13-5) at 4 Southern Aroostook (9-5), 1:30 p.m.

D3: No. 6 Madawaska (9-6) at No. 3 Penobscot Valley (13-0-1), 2 p.m.

SOUTH

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Class D

D3: No. 7 Rangeley (6-5-2) at No. 2 North Yarmouth Acad. (10-3-1), 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Class A

A1: No. 9 Noble (7-5-3) at No. 1 Scarborough (14-0)

A2: No. 5 Windham (11-3-1) at No. 4 Bonny Eagle (9-3-2)

A3: No. 7 Marshwood (7-5-3) at No. 2 Gorham (10-2-2), 5 p.m.

A4: No. 6 Falmouth (9-3-3) at No. 3 Cheverus (12-2), 3 p.m.

Class B

B1: No. 9 Gray-New Gloucester (9-6) at No. 1 Cape Elizabeth (14-0), 5 p.m.

B2: No. 5 Freeport (8-4-2) at No. 4 Yarmouth (9-5), 4 p.m.

B3: No. 10 Greely (7-7-1) at No. 2 Oak Hill (12-2)

B4: No. 11 Lake Region (6-7-2) at No. 3 York (10-3-1)

Class C

C1: No. 9 Sacopee Valley (9-6) at No. 1 Monmouth Acad. (13-1)

C2: No. 5 Hall-Dale (10-4) at No. 4 Maranacook (9-2-3)

C3: No. 7 Winthrop (10-4-1) at No. 2 Traip Acad. (13-1)

C4: No. 6 Mt. Abram (10-4-1) at No. 3 Lisbon (10-3-1)

Class D

D1: No. 8 Hyde (5-9-1) at No. 1 Richmond (10-3-1)

D2: No. 5 Buckfield (8-5-1) at No. 4 Temple Acad. (11-2-1)

D4: No. 6 Searsport (6-8) at No. 3 Greenville (11-2-1), 3 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

NORTH

Regional Finals

Wednesday, Oct. 2

At Thomas College, Waterville

Class A

A7: No. 1 Skowhegan (16-0) vs. No. 2 Mt. Blue (11-3-2), 3 p.m.

Class B

B7: No. 1 Gardiner (15-1) vs. No. 3 Winslow (14-2), 7 p.m.

Class C

C7: No. 1 Winthrop (15-1) vs. No. 2 Dexter (12-4), 5 p.m.

SOUTH

Regional Finals

Wednesday, Oct. 24

At Biddeford

Class A

A7: No. 1 Biddeford (15-0-1) vs. No. 2 Westbrook (14-1-1), 7 p.m.

Class B

B7: No. 1 York (12-3-1) vs. No. 3 Freeport (13-2-1), 3 p.m.

Class C

C7: No. 1 Mountain Valley (13-3) vs. No. 2 Spruce Mountain (10-5-1), 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 19

Class C

No. 3 Woodland (13-2) 3, No. 6 Jonesport-Beals 0

Saturday, Oct. 20

Class B

No. 2 Yarmouth 3, No. 7 Greely 0

No. 3 Brewer 3, No. 6 Wells 2

No. 4 York 4, No. 5 Gardiner 3

Class C

No. 1 Calais 3, No. 8 Bucksport 1

No. 2 Washington Acad. 3, No. 7 George Stevens Acad. 0

No. 4 North Yarmouth Acad. 3, No. 5 Narraguagus 1

Monday, Oct. 22

Class B

No. 8 Kennebunk (6-8) at No. 1 Cape Elizabeth (13-1), 5 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Class B

No. 4 York (10-5) vs. Cape Elizabeth-Kennebunk winner

No. 3 Brewer (13-2) at No. 2 Yarmouth (13-2), 6 p.m.

Class C

No. 4 North Yarmouth Acad. (10-5) at No. 1 Calais (14-1), 4 p.m.

No. 3 Woodland (13-2) at No. 2 Washington Acad. (12-3)

Harness racing

BANGOR RACEWAY

Tuesday Starters, 5 p.m.

FIRST, Pace, $2,700

1. Real Yankee, Ma Athearn

2. Bear King, Ga Mosher

3. Nowhining Bluechip, Br Ranger

4. Wilson Frost, Mc Sowers

5. Real Bigg, Sh Thayer

6. Magical Alex, An Harrington

7. Gaelic Thunder, St Wilson

8. Hay You Hellion, Da Deslandes

SECOND, Trot, $3,500

1. Carbon Footprint, Ga Mosher

2. J-S For Justice, Jo Beckwith

3. Kaladar, Da Deslandes

4. Bold Fresh, Aa Hall

5. Dony Andreas, Ma Athearn

6. Beer League, Ma Harris

THIRD, Pace, $3,100

1. Eternal Ring, Br Ranger

2. The Wizsell Of Odz, Ga Mosher

3. Camtizzy, Da Deslandes

4. Daydreamer Jo, Jo Beckwith

5. Nuclearccino, Aa Hall

6. Lady Spartacus, An Harrington

FOURTH, Pace, $3,700

1. Golden Tree, Br Ranger

2. Falcon’s Luke, Mc Sowers

3. Artzuma, Ma Athearn

4. Roll Back, Jo Beckwith

5. Paris Beau, Sh Thayer

6. Regal Delight, An Harrington

7. Ideal Bid, St Wilson

FIFTH, Pace, $2,900

1. Pay The Do’s, Jo Beckwith

2. Sports Delight, Da Deslandes

3. L Weather B, St Mason

4. Lucky Michael, St Wilson

5. Iloveroses, Br Ranger

6. Critique, Mi Downey

7. Gold Star Roger, Mc Sowers

SIXTH, Pace, $3,100

1. Roderick, St Wilson

2. Burl Hanover, Aa Hall

3. Malek Hanover, Mc Sowers

4. Waltzacrossthewire, Br Ranger

5. Skippy, An Harrington

6. K D Overdrive, Ga Mosher

7. Intrepid Hall, Sh Thayer

8. Chasen Cancun, Ma Athearn

SEVENTH, Pace, $2,700

1. American Fighter, Da Deslandes

2. Sweetchildofmine, An Harrington

3. Dancers Pass, Ma Athearn

4. Putnams Legacy, Br Ranger

5. Vicky Killean, Jo Beckwith

6. Wellthereyougo, Aa Hall

7. Southwind Rex, Sh Thayer

8. Max Mike And Ggb, Ga Mosher

EIGHTH, Pace, $2,700

1. Luv A Lot Hanover, Br Ranger

2. Rock Baby Rock, Ga Mosher

3. Yankee Peach, St Wilson

4. Esteemed Members, Aa Hall

5. Fifty Spender, An Harrington

6. Hurrikaneeilishlyn, Ti Hudson

7. She’sallfinn, Da Deslandes

8. Courageous, Sh Thayer

NINTH, Pace, $4,200

1. Bullseye, Ga Mosher

2. City Of The Year, Mi Downey

3. Roddy’s Nor’easter, Aa Hall

4. Three Day Forecast, Ma Athearn

5. Pembroke Scorpio, Br Ranger

6. Bo Master, Sh Thayer

7. Mc Rusty, Da Deslandes

TENTH, Pace, $3,100

1. Terem Up Louie, Mc Sowers

2. Fall Bliss, Mi Downey

3. Northview Punter N, Ma Athearn

4. Aint No Mo, Ru Lanpher III

5. Big Red, Ga Mosher

6. Jk Allnitelong, Sh Thayer

7. Tom And Stan, Br Ranger

8. American Flight, An Harrington

Golf

HOLE-IN-ONE

Brandon Boulware

Brandon Boulware of Bangor recorded his first career hole-in-one on the 118-yard seventh hole at Traditions Golf Club on Monday. He used an 8-iron for the ace which was witnessed by Shawn Bloodsworth.

MSGA weekend event

At Samoset Resort GC

Gross Flight 1: Craig Chapman 70, Casey Catell 72, John Hayes IV 72, Chris King 75, Joe Alvarez 76, Zack Luce 76; Net 1: Eric Andreasen 68, Vance Gray 71, Paul Adler 72, Dan Dalfonso 72, David Gonyar 72; Gross Flight 2: Austin Brackett 77, Jamie Boutin 84, David Verrier 85, Michael Harnden 87, Justin Conant 88, Greg Palmacci 88, Tad Woolsey 88; Net 2: Mark Cloutier 70, Luke Bourassa 72, Scott Laberge 73, Kelly Boynton 74, Nicholas Curit 75, Andrew Rogers 75, Justin Stewart 75; Gross Seniors: Zibby Puleio 77, Doug Self 82, Dan Bellemare 83, Mike Doucette 83, Richard Campbell 85; Net: Larry Spires 69, Ken Sawtelle 71, William McGuire 73, Jack Leclair 74, Jim Raye 74; Team Gross: Kelly Cates, Craig Chapman, Gary Caiani, Vance Pearson 65; Zack Luce, Tony Polito, Chris King, Greg Palmacci 66; Seth Woodcock, Vance Gray, Joe Alvarez, Casey Catell 66; Net: Paul Adler, Thomas Cloutier, Gregory Murray, Eric Andreasen 56; Jon Hardy, Ricky Jones, Jim Raye, Jamie Boutin 60; Tad Woolsey, John Zappia, Jocko Emerson, Austin Brackett 60; Gross skins Friday: No. 4 Joe Hamilton 3; No. 5 Sean Farnsworth 2; No. 7 Vance Gray 2; No. 17 Craig Chapman 3: Net Friday: No. 6 William McGuire 2; No. 15 William McGuire 2; No. 16 Ken Sawtelle 2; Gross Skins Saturday: No. 12 Jim Raye 3; No. 16 Dan Dalfonso 3; Net Skins Saturday: No. 1 Tim Scott 2; No. 7 Ken Belcher 1; No. 15 Luke Bourassa 2 Friday pins: No. 3 Robert Rudy 2-1; No. 5 Zibby Puleio 5-2; No. 7 Vance Gray 2-8; No. 11 John Zappia 1-7; No. 13 Chris Rhoades 8-2; Saturday pins: Saturday: No. 3 Mike Bonzagni 10-9; No. 5 Justin Irish 7-5; No. 7 Andy Cloutier 1-10; No. 11 Mark Boivin 1-2; No. 13 Kelly Boynton 8-2