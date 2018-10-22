Maine man arrested after allegedly throwing bottle at deputy

York County Sheriff's Office | BDN York County Sheriff's Office | BDN

• October 22, 2018 11:21 am

Updated: October 22, 2018 11:38 am

A Parsonfield man was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly throwing a bottle at a York County sheriff’s deputy.

Jason Goan, 32, was charged with criminal threatening and reckless conduct, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to a home on Elm Street in Parsonfield around 3:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance, according to the sheriff’s office. The callers left the home and meet deputies elsewhere.

The callers said Goan was causing the disturbance and threatened to harm them, according to the sheriff’s office.

When deputies went to the home, they heard yelling and screaming and found Goan outside, according to the sheriff’s office.

When they approached, Goan threw a bottle at a deputy but missed, the sheriff’s office said.

Goan will make his first court appearance on Monday.

