Maine news you need to know for Monday

• October 22, 2018 7:24 am

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s with partly sunny skies throughout the state.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

It’s too early to say whether the effort has saved lives, and skeptics of this type of “precision medicine” argue that its limited successes have been overblown. But the initiative is bringing a new frontier in cancer treatment to corners of Maine that might have waited years for it otherwise, and at virtually no cost to patients.

Federal authorities arrested a 74-year-old New York man Friday for allegedly threatening two U.S. senators over their votes for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Ronald DeRisi of Smithtown, New York, is accused of making phone calls to the offices of the unnamed senators between Sept. 27 and Oct. 8, and delivering vulgar death threats.

The New York Post on Saturday identified the senators as Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Chuck Grassley of Iowa, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Hunting with his dad, Donald Pelkey, Thomas wasted little time filling his tag, shooting the 100-pounder less than an hour after legal shooting time. The buck was following a parade of four does, and Thomas said he had to wait for it to walk across a field before a good shot presented itself.

And the more Thomas saw of the deer, the bigger it got.

Two students taking classes at the University of Maine through the nursing program have been diagnosed with viral meningitis, according to university officials.

The roads aren’t the only thing undergoing a transformation at the intersection of State Street and Broadway in Bangor.

For the past two weeks, crews have been removing two of the most prominent stained-glass windows at All Souls Congregational Church, pane by pane.

It’s part of a $180,000 project the church has undertaken to preserve two of its highest windows after decades of wear.

When the nearly 80-year-old candlepin bowling alley Bowling Bowl closed its doors earlier this year, Brunswick buzzed with concern that the decades of daily leagues — both kids and adults — had come to an end.

Instead, after renovations and a change of menu, the bowling alley on Dunlap Street — along with a new Tex-Mex restaurant, Bolos — is slated to open by the end of the year, co-owner Joe O’Neil said last week.

Garlic ought to be planted in the fall, after the first light frost or two but before the ground freezes. And you shouldn’t get your seed garlic from an unknown and untrustworthy source. That’s because a disease called white rot is making its way across the country.

In other news…

Maine

Fryeburg bridge to be dedicated in memory of fallen officer

Man dies after ATV hits tree in western Maine

Canadian moose hunter arrested on charge of illegally entering US

Bangor

Bangor firefighters rescue small dog after its culvert adventure goes awry

Curse of the murdered Bangor fur trader

Bangor Daily News honored by Maine Press Association as best print newspaper

Business

UMaine team gets help in battle with salmon-ruining lice

State refuses town request for more time on shellfish farm expansion

Maine home sales dropped 5 percent but prices remain strong

Politics

Looking to shape his legacy, LePage says ‘politics is out of my life’

Mike Michaud is on the ballot again this fall, but only in 1 town

Maine GOP lawmaker says he’ll pray for Democrats who publicized his 1980s drug arrests

Opinion

Chellie Pingree worthy of top choice in Maine’s 1st Congressional District

Our fate is tied to a healthy ocean. That’s why New England’s marine monument matters.

What can one person do to save the planet?

Sports

MDI, Camden Hills, Orono win North girls cross country titles

Brunswick wins ‘A’ North boys cross country title; Hermon, Orono repeat as regional champs

Brady throws 3 TDs, Patriots hang on to beat Bears

