Windham crash ties up rush hour traffic

• October 22, 2018 1:08 pm

A two-car crash tied up traffic on Route 302 in Windham during the rush hour commute Monday morning.

The driver of a white SUV was headed west on Route 302 about 7:30 a.m. when it crossed the center line, striking a gray Subaru head-on.

Three people were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Traffic was at a standstill and part of the road was closed as crews responded.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and were towed away from the scene.

Route 302 has since reopened.

