Man stabbed during concert at Portland’s State Theater

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

• October 22, 2018 11:39 am

A Norway man is recovering after a stabbing late Sunday night during a concert at the State Theater in Portland.

State Theater staff flagged a Portland patrol officer shortly after 11 p.m. to report that a patron, who police have not identified, had been stabbed during a Dirty Heads concert, Cmdr. James Sweatt said in a statement.

Sweatt said officers met the victim in the State Theater’s lobby and administered first aid to a puncture wound until an ambulance arrived to take the man to Maine Medical Center. His injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Portland police evacuated about 1,900 concertgoers from the venue, according to News Center Maine, an NBC affiliate.

The suspect in the stabbing was described as a white man between ages 28 and 33. He is about 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-11. He has short black hair and clean shaven. He was wearing a collared jacket.

Sweatt said there was a dispute between the suspect and several others before the stabbing.

Police are working with the security staff at the State Theater to obtain video footage that may have been captured during and after the stabbing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news from Greater Portland.