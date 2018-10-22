October 22, 2018
Newport chief urges people to lock cars after rash of burglaries

Stock image | Pixabay
By Judy Harrison, BDN Staff

Newport Police Chief Leonard Macdaid urged residents to lock their vehicles after a rash of car burglaries over the weekend.

Macdaid said Monday that items were taken late Friday into Saturday from a dozen unlocked cars in the southern Penobscot County town.

The male suspect took items left in the vehicles including money and, in one instance, a battery charger, the chief said.

No one has been arrested.

Macdaid said police believe the suspect arrived in Newport in a stolen Subaru Impreza with Vermont license plates. That vehicle was recovered, but the suspect allegedly stole a car from Pray’s Service Station on Main Street with the keys inside.

That car was found in Palmyra, where a different vehicle was reported stolen, Macdaid said.

The car burglaries in Newport may be related to serial car break-ins and thefts under investigation in other Maine towns, the Newport chief said.

