Newport chief urges people to lock cars after rash of burglaries

Newport Police Chief Leonard Macdaid urged residents to lock their vehicles after a rash of car burglaries over the weekend.
Macdaid said Monday that items were taken late Friday into Saturday from a dozen unlocked cars in the southern Penobscot County town.
The male suspect took items left in the vehicles including money and, in one instance, a battery charger, the chief said.
No one has been arrested.
Macdaid said police believe the suspect arrived in Newport in a stolen Subaru Impreza with Vermont license plates. That vehicle was recovered, but the suspect allegedly stole a car from Pray’s Service Station on Main Street with the keys inside.
That car was found in Palmyra, where a different vehicle was reported stolen, Macdaid said.
The car burglaries in Newport may be related to serial car break-ins and thefts under investigation in other Maine towns, the Newport chief said.
Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.
Comments