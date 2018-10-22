Former Maine trooper who was convicted for sex crimes with teen jailed for violating probation

Beth Brogan | BDN Beth Brogan | BDN

• October 22, 2018 4:28 pm

A former Maine state trooper convicted in 2012 of 12 sex crimes involving a 13-year-old girl pleaded guilty on Monday to violating his probation by having contact with minor girls.

Gregory W. Vrooman, 53, of Jefferson and formerly of Nobleboro, accepted the plea without having consulted with an attorney and was sentenced by Justice Daniel Billings to a 90-day partial revocation of his probation, with credit for 40 days served.

The plea was the result of an agreement offered by Assistant Attorney General Katie Sibley.

Vrooman’s probation was due to end Jan. 26, 2019, the Lincoln County News reported. He was arrested Sept. 12.

Vrooman allegedly told his probation officer that he “had been having contact” with a 17-year-old girl “during the past year” and had had contact with a 15-year-old girl on one occasion, according to an affidavit by his probation officer. Vrooman allegedly said some of the contact was unsupervised and that he had been viewing pornographic material, The Lincoln County News reported.

Vrooman was prohibited from contact with females younger than 18 except supervised contact with written permission from his probation officer. He was also prohibited from possessing “sexually oriented material,” and was required to obtain treatment for sexual-offender issues.

His counselor reportedly suspended him from treatment Sept. 12.

“Based on the seriousness of the alleged conduct and his lack of honesty, I recommend Mr. Vrooman receive a sanction that the court deems is appropriate before being allowed back into treatment,” Daniel Dickson, Vrooman’s probation officer said in the affidavit.

Lincoln County News editor J.W. Oliver contributed to this report.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.