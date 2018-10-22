Coast Guard rescues sailor off Phippsburg

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

• October 22, 2018 12:44 pm

A 32-foot sailboat was towed to Portland by the Coast Guard on Sunday evening after the sole boater aboard reported he was dragging anchor near the west side of Cape Small close to rocks.

Coast Guard Sector Northern New England in South Portland received the report at about 5 p.m. and sent a 47-foot motor lifeboat, spokeswoman Lt. JG Chellsey Phillips said in an email Monday morning.

The Coast Guard also issued an urgent marine information broadcast, and the Maine Marine Patrol, the Phippsburg Fire Department and another boater responded as well.

The Maine Marine Patrol and Coast Guard boats arrived at the scene, and the Coast Guard towed the sailboat Turnaday by its stern to DiMillo’s Fuel Pier in Portland, according to Phillips.

No additional information was immediately available.

