Bucksport man starts sentence for running meth lab

Hancock County Sheriffs Office

• October 22, 2018 12:52 pm

A Bucksport man began a one-year jail sentence Sunday for operating a methamphetamine lab in that town.

Shane Jacobs, 31, was found guilty of aggravated operation of a methamphetamine lab in a residence. The sentence was issued in Hancock County Unified Criminal Court in Ellsworth in June, a court official said.

Jacobs’ arrest occurred on Dec. 13, 2017, when the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency raided a suspected lab on Bucksmills Road in Bucksport. Bucksport police assisted Maine drug agents with the search warrant, Bucksport Police Chief Sean Geagan said.

The cause in the delay of the start of Jacobs’ jail term was not listed. Occasionally judges will allow sentences to be delayed while convicts earn money for their families, complete pre-sentencing programs or attend to personal matters, a court clerk said.

