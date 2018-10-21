Search ongoing for Maine man missing since Oct. 5

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

• October 21, 2018 11:13 am

Family and friends of a Waterford man are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

On Saturday, a search was held for several hours in the woods by Deer Hill Road to locate 49-year-old Ricky Howard.

Howard was last seen on Oct. 5, and his vehicle was located in a field by 230 Deer Hill Road.

Game wardens and Oxford County sheriff’s deputies have been out searching for day but have not located anything.

His family says they are looking for answers and closure.

“When you lose a family member, and you see this stuff on TV, you always think ‘Aw I feel sad for them,'” Amanda Kennison said. “But when it happens, it’s a reality slap.”

On Saturday, Howard’s family and friends retraced areas covered by deputies to see if they could locate additional clues as to his whereabouts.

Howard’s wife, Coleen Pike-Howard, said she is grateful for volunteers who have helped over the past two weeks.

“We know everybody has been giving all their efforts and thank you for that,” Pike-Howard said.

Anyone with information about Howard’s disappearance is asked to call the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

