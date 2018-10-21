Biddeford man charged with heroin possession

York County Sheriff's Office | BDN York County Sheriff's Office | BDN

• October 21, 2018 11:05 am

A Biddeford man was arrested early Saturday morning in Waterboro after police say they found him in possession of heroin.

The York County Sheriff’s Office responded to Sokokis Trail around 1 a.m. Saturday, encountering Jonathan Dowd, 27.

After investigation, police said they found heroin on Dowd and arrested him for possession of drugs.

Dowd was taken to the York County Jail in Alfred on $500 bail.

His first court appearance is in December.

