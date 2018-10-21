October 21, 2018
Biddeford man charged with heroin possession

York County Sheriff's Office | BDN
Jonathan Down, whose last known address is Biddeford, was arrested early Saturday morning after police say they found him in possession of heroin.
By CBS 13

The York County Sheriff’s Office responded to Sokokis Trail around 1 a.m. Saturday, encountering Jonathan Dowd, 27.

After investigation, police said they found heroin on Dowd and arrested him for possession of drugs.

Dowd was taken to the York County Jail in Alfred on $500 bail.

His first court appearance is in December.

