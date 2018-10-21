Man arrested after police standoff in Scarborough

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• October 21, 2018 1:20 pm

A Hollis Center man was taken into custody Sunday morning after causing a standoff in Scarborough.

Just after 7 a.m., Scarborough police received a 911 call from a woman on Snow Road who said a man at her residence had assaulted her.

After police arrived, the man disregard several calls to come outside, prompting a call for the southern Maine SWAT team to deploy.

Around 8:18 a.m., police were trying to get the man to come again when an officer heard someone yelling out in the woods.

Police pinpointed the suspect’s location in the woods and a team officers entered and found him, taking the man into custody without incident.

The request for SWAT team response was canceled.

Michael Gagne, 26, was arrested and charged with creating a police standoff, domestic assault, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drugs.

The victim was not seriously injured and was evaluated and released at the scene by Scarborough Rescue.

