Dozens hurt in floor collapse at S. Carolina apartment party

October 21, 2018 10:20 am

ATLANTA — News outlets report that some 30 people were hurt when a floor collapsed early Sunday during a party at an apartment in South Carolina near the campus of Clemson University.

Video posted on social media shows a large portion of a floor on the first level of the building caving in as people were dancing, causing dozens to fall through to the basement. Partygoers screamed, and those who didn’t fall stood on portions of the first floor that remained.

News reports cite a Clemson City Police Department news release as saying a call was received about 12:30 a.m. Sunday about the collapse of the floor at an apartment clubhouse.

Officers arrived to find multiple people hurt. No one was trapped. Reports say many were taken to hospitals with injuries but none was considered life-threatening.

