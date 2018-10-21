Bangor Daily News honored by Maine Press Association as best print newspaper

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

• October 21, 2018 10:39 am

The Bangor Daily News has been named the best print daily newspaper in the state by the Maine Press Association.

“This is the result of exceptional work by a team of journalists, advertising representatives and page designers dedicated to serving thousands of readers who value the tactile and vibrant experience of turning the pages of a newspaper every day,” said Michael Dowd, director of print operations. “We at the BDN are more committed than ever to producing the best newspaper in Maine.”

In presenting the BDN with the General Excellence Award in Print Newspapers, the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest judges wrote, “Good writing throughout with a strong editorial page. Lively sports pages with good use of photos.”

The judges also awarded Bangor Daily News reporter Callie Ferguson the Bob Drake Young Writers Award.

Over the last year Ferguson has covered the shooting of Somerset County sheriff’s Deputy Cpl. Eugene Cole; profiled the life of Marissa Kennedy, the 10-year-old allegedly killed by her parents in February; and reported the municipal investigation of the Presque Isle police chief who resigned and is now running for Aroostook County sheriff.

“Callie works tirelessly for her audience,” said Dan MacLeod, BDN managing editor. “Over the past year, she has helped to set the BDN apart with aggressive, smart and fearless coverage of many of the state’s biggest stories.”

In all, Bangor Daily News staff took home 48 awards for their writing, photography, design and advertising. The awards were given Saturday during the press association’s annual awards banquet, held this year at Sunday River Resort & Conference Center in Newry.

Earlier in the day, the association inducted three new members to its Hall of Fame: R. Nathaniel W. Barrows, in his 50th year as publisher and editor of Penobscot Bay Press; Kathryn Olmstead, a writer, editor and publisher who has been affiliated with Maine journalism since the late 1970s; and the late Winifred French, founder, reporter, editor, publisher and distributor of The Quoddy Tides, which was founded in 1968 when Eastport had no newspaper.

Maine Chief Justice Leigh Saufley was the keynote speaker and shared her views on the Maine judicial branch and general matters of justice.

J.W. Oliver of The Lincoln County News was named the Journalist of the Year, while Mark Shipsey of The Times Record was the Advertising Person of the Year.

The Unsung Hero of the Year Award was presented to Deborah Sayer of the Portland Press Herald.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.