Saturday’s Maine high school, college football scores

Results
HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL
Dirigo 41, Telstar 13
Foxcroft Academy 28, Dexter 7
Fryeburg Academy 42, Lake Region 7
Lisbon 47, Oak Hill 27
Medomak Valley 50, Camden Hills 22
New Hampton, N.H. def. Hebron Academy, forfeit
Pingree School, Mass. 24, Kents Hill 6
Portsmouth Abbey, R.I. 44, Hyde 6
Thornton Academy 48, Sanford 0
Waterville 49, John Bapst 6
Winslow 76, Old Town 0
COLLEGE
EAST
Amherst 33, Wesleyan (Conn.) 3
Army 31, Miami (Ohio) 30, 2OT
Bentley 38, Stonehill 10
Bloomsburg 33, Lock Haven 7
Brockport 65, Buffalo St. 7
Bryant 42, Fordham 41
Carnegie-Mellon 41, Thiel 7
Charleston (WV) 24, Virginia-Wise 10
Christopher Newport 39, William Paterson 10
Coastal Carolina 24, UMass 13
Colby 23, Hamilton 21
College of NJ 13, Kean 8
Cornell 34, Brown 16
Cortland St. 56, Hartwick 3
Dartmouth 28, Columbia 12
Delaware 38, New Hampshire 14
Delaware Valley 52, Lebanon Valley 7
Duquesne 27, St. Francis (Pa.) 20
Edinboro 56, Seton Hill 12
Endicott 45, Becker 13
Fairmont St. 52, Glenville St. 9
Findlay 45, Alderson-Broaddus 43
Framingham St. 27, Westfield St. 2
Franklin & Marshall 35, Dickinson 14
Frostburg St. 24, Montclair St. 17
Gallaudet 41, Dean 0
Georgetown 22, Lehigh 16, 2OT
Houston 49, Navy 36
Husson 54, Anna Maria 14
Indiana (Pa.) 43, Gannon 34
Ithaca 28, Rochester 3
Johns Hopkins 51, Gettysburg 14
King’s (Pa.) 37, Albright 26
Kutztown 42, Shippensburg 28
LIU Post 41, Pace 6
Lafayette 29, Bucknell 27
Lycoming 52, Alvernia 0
MIT 13, Coast Guard 0
Malone 38, Millersville 34
Marist 48, Davidson 41, 2OT
Mass.-Dartmouth 41, Worcester St. 27
Merchant Marine 25, WPI 24
Mercyhurst at California (Pa.), ppd.
Merrimack 31, St. Anselm 28
Middlebury 35, Bates 34
Misericordia 37, Fairleigh Dickinson 33
Monmouth (NJ) 38, Campbell 21
Moravian 31, Juniata 14
Morrisville St. 35, St. John Fisher 7
Muhlenberg 42, McDaniel 18
NY Maritime 68, Castleton 41
New Haven 27, Assumption 21
Northwestern 18, Rutgers 15
Norwich 15, Maine Maritime 7
Notre Dame Coll. 41, WV Wesleyan 0
Plymouth St. 17, Mass. Maritime 14
Princeton 29, Harvard 21
RPI 31, Hobart 24
Robert Morris 49, Central St. (Ohio) 45
Rowan 28, Wesley 27
S. Connecticut 48, American International 21
Sacred Heart 28, CCSU 25
Salve Regina 30, Curry 21
Slippery Rock 28, Clarion 13
Springfield 23, Catholic 11
Stevenson 33, Wilkes 21
Stony Brook 52, Rhode Island 14
Susquehanna 41, Ursinus 35, OT
Syracuse 40, North Carolina 37, 2OT
Temple 24, Cincinnati 17, OT
Towson 56, Albany (NY) 28
Trinity (Conn.) 48, Bowdoin 6
Tufts 28, Williams 21
Union (NY) 29, St. Lawrence 7
Utica 30, Alfred 22
Waynesburg 12, St. Vincent 10
West Chester 53, East Stroudsburg 24
West Liberty 36, W. Virginia St. 24
Westminster (Pa.) 27, Washington & Jefferson 20
William & Mary 27, Maine 21
