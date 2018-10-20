October 21, 2018
Scores and Results Latest News | Poll Questions | Election 2018 | Haunted Maine | Tiny Houses
Scores and Results

Saturday’s Maine high school, college football scores

Pixabay | BDN
Pixabay | BDN

Updated:

Results

HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL

Dirigo 41, Telstar 13

Foxcroft Academy 28, Dexter 7

Fryeburg Academy 42, Lake Region 7

Lisbon 47, Oak Hill 27

Medomak Valley 50, Camden Hills 22

New Hampton, N.H. def. Hebron Academy, forfeit

Pingree School, Mass. 24, Kents Hill 6

Portsmouth Abbey, R.I. 44, Hyde 6

Thornton Academy 48, Sanford 0

Waterville 49, John Bapst 6

Winslow 76, Old Town 0

COLLEGE

EAST

Amherst 33, Wesleyan (Conn.) 3

Army 31, Miami (Ohio) 30, 2OT

Bentley 38, Stonehill 10

Bloomsburg 33, Lock Haven 7

Brockport 65, Buffalo St. 7

Bryant 42, Fordham 41

Carnegie-Mellon 41, Thiel 7

Charleston (WV) 24, Virginia-Wise 10

Christopher Newport 39, William Paterson 10

Coastal Carolina 24, UMass 13

Colby 23, Hamilton 21

College of NJ 13, Kean 8

Cornell 34, Brown 16

Cortland St. 56, Hartwick 3

Dartmouth 28, Columbia 12

Delaware 38, New Hampshire 14

Delaware Valley 52, Lebanon Valley 7

Duquesne 27, St. Francis (Pa.) 20

Edinboro 56, Seton Hill 12

Endicott 45, Becker 13

Fairmont St. 52, Glenville St. 9

Findlay 45, Alderson-Broaddus 43

Framingham St. 27, Westfield St. 2

Franklin & Marshall 35, Dickinson 14

Frostburg St. 24, Montclair St. 17

Gallaudet 41, Dean 0

Georgetown 22, Lehigh 16, 2OT

Houston 49, Navy 36

Husson 54, Anna Maria 14

Indiana (Pa.) 43, Gannon 34

Ithaca 28, Rochester 3

Johns Hopkins 51, Gettysburg 14

King’s (Pa.) 37, Albright 26

Kutztown 42, Shippensburg 28

LIU Post 41, Pace 6

Lafayette 29, Bucknell 27

Lycoming 52, Alvernia 0

MIT 13, Coast Guard 0

Malone 38, Millersville 34

Marist 48, Davidson 41, 2OT

Mass.-Dartmouth 41, Worcester St. 27

Merchant Marine 25, WPI 24

Mercyhurst at California (Pa.), ppd.

Merrimack 31, St. Anselm 28

Middlebury 35, Bates 34

Misericordia 37, Fairleigh Dickinson 33

Monmouth (NJ) 38, Campbell 21

Moravian 31, Juniata 14

Morrisville St. 35, St. John Fisher 7

Muhlenberg 42, McDaniel 18

NY Maritime 68, Castleton 41

New Haven 27, Assumption 21

Northwestern 18, Rutgers 15

Norwich 15, Maine Maritime 7

Notre Dame Coll. 41, WV Wesleyan 0

Plymouth St. 17, Mass. Maritime 14

Princeton 29, Harvard 21

RPI 31, Hobart 24

Robert Morris 49, Central St. (Ohio) 45

Rowan 28, Wesley 27

S. Connecticut 48, American International 21

Sacred Heart 28, CCSU 25

Salve Regina 30, Curry 21

Slippery Rock 28, Clarion 13

Springfield 23, Catholic 11

Stevenson 33, Wilkes 21

Stony Brook 52, Rhode Island 14

Susquehanna 41, Ursinus 35, OT

Syracuse 40, North Carolina 37, 2OT

Temple 24, Cincinnati 17, OT

Towson 56, Albany (NY) 28

Trinity (Conn.) 48, Bowdoin 6

Tufts 28, Williams 21

Union (NY) 29, St. Lawrence 7

Utica 30, Alfred 22

Waynesburg 12, St. Vincent 10

West Chester 53, East Stroudsburg 24

West Liberty 36, W. Virginia St. 24

Westminster (Pa.) 27, Washington & Jefferson 20

William & Mary 27, Maine 21

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like