Prolific senior propels Presque Isle to top of soccer standings, becomes state’s No. 5 all-time scorer

Courtesy of Kelly McHatten Courtesy of Kelly McHatten

• October 19, 2018 1:00 am

Presque Isle senior striker Madison Michaud and her teammates would like to have another crack at a state championship after reaching the state title game a year ago.

Yarmouth beat the Wildcats 9-0 in the Class B final.

Michaud has done her part, setting the school single-season record for goals with 35 for the 11-1-2 Wildcats, the top seed in the Class B North Heal Points.

That has catapulted her into fifth place all-time among Maine schoolgirl players with 121 career goals.

“It’s awesome. It’s really exciting especially because nobody has ever done it at my high school,” Michaud said. “Basketball is so popular in our high school, it’s exciting to make soccer more popular to the younger girls who are coming into high school.”

Kevin Sjoberg | The County Kevin Sjoberg | The County

Only Lee Academy’s Shelby Pickering (178), Waterville’s Jordan Pellerin (171), Washburn’s Mackenzie Worcester (153) and Waterville’s Debbie Cormier (129) have scored more goals than Michaud.

The only boy with more than 121 goals is Madawaska’s Ian Lee (127).

“I’m proud of myself and my team for helping me along,” said Michaud, an all-region and all-state player last season.

Despite standing under 5-foot-2 and having to deal with multiple markers every game, Michaud has proven to be durable and fearless. She has missed only one game in her 66-game career and that came after a concussion during her sophomore year.

She scored 34 goals in 2017 and played most of the season with a broken bone in her toe.

“I got stepped on early in the season. After the game, it swelled up so bad I couldn’t walk on it. I was in a walking boot between games. I didn’t practice. I had to do physical therapy stuff,” Michaud said.

She suffered a badly sprained ankle during preseason her freshman year but never missed a game.

While Michaud is a prolific scorer in soccer, she is shutdown defender on the Wildcats basketball team.

Presque Isle soccer coach and assistant basketball coach Ralph Michaud (no relation) said she always plays against the opposing team’s top scorer in basketball.

“I have more goals in soccer than I have points in basketball,” said Madison Michaud, who enjoys the challenge of defending the opposing team’s catalyst.

“Other teams try to do that to me in soccer, so it’s exciting to give it back for a change,” Madison Michaud said. “I’m more aggressive than anything in basketball. I have quick feet and that helps me out.”

Madison Michaud said she is much stronger than she was a year ago thanks to a steady regimen of CrossFit training over the summer.

“I’ve been trying to extend my game. And because it’s my last year and I have more confidence, I haven’t been afraid to try different things,” said Madison Michaud, who is right-footed but prefers to shoot with her left foot when she’s in the penalty area because her aim is better.

Ralph Michaud said Madison has more power in her right foot this season, has scored more goals with her left foot, and has improved her touches and her technical skills.

Madison Michaud scored a memorable goal from a near-impossible angle recently to beat rival Hermon and sew up the top seed for the Class B North playoffs.

“It was the first time in my four years we had won at Hermon,” she said.

“The difference is we are more experienced,” she said of a team that features eight seniors and eight juniors.

Madison Michaud, who wants to make a return trip to the state game, hopes to continue her soccer career at a Division III school next year. Saint Joseph’s College of Standish, the University of Southern Maine in Gorham and Husson University in Bangor are among the possibilities.

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.