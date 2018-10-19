Watch the Red Sox party on their way to the World Series

David J. Phillip | AP David J. Phillip | AP

• October 19, 2018 12:59 pm

Updated: October 19, 2018 1:04 pm

If you’re still celebrating the fact that the Red Sox are going to the World Series, you’re not alone.

Elsa Garrison | AP Elsa Garrison | AP

Here are a few photos of Red Sox players and their fans as they celebrate Thursday night’s win against the Houston Astros, securing their spot in the World Series.

This is the first time the Red Sox are returning to the World Series since 2013, when they beat the St. Louis Cardinals four games to two. After an 86-year drought, the team broke its World Series curse in 2004, also against the Cardinals. Then they won again against the Colorado Rockies in 2007.

The Red Sox clinched this year’s trip to the World Series by beating the Houston Astros, 4-1, on Thursday night in Houston. That gave Boston a 4-1 American League Championship Series victory and a shot at another World Series title.

The clinching game occurred on first-year manager Alex Cora’s 43rd birthday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers hold a three games to two lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series. The winner of that series, which resumes Friday night in Milwaukee, will advance to play the Red Sox.

The World Series opening game will be at Fenway Park, starting at 8:09 p.m. Tuesday.