Watch the Red Sox party on their way to the World Series
Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel celebrates with catcher Sandy Leon after winning the baseball American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Houston.
The Boston Red Sox celebrate with the William Harridge Trophy in the clubhouse after defeating the Houston Astros 4-1 in the baseball American League Championship Series on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Houston.
Here are a few photos of Red Sox players and their fans as they celebrate Thursday night’s win against the Houston Astros, securing their spot in the World Series.
Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts celebrates in the locker room after winning the baseball American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Houston. Red Sox won 4-1.
This is the first time the Red Sox are returning to the World Series since 2013, when they beat the St. Louis Cardinals four games to two. After an 86-year drought, the team broke its World Series curse in 2004, also against the Cardinals. Then they won again against the Colorado Rockies in 2007.
The Boston Red Sox pose for a picture after winning the baseball American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Houston. Red Sox won 4-1.
The Red Sox clinched this year’s trip to the World Series by beating the Houston Astros, 4-1, on Thursday night in Houston. That gave Boston a 4-1 American League Championship Series victory and a shot at another World Series title.
The Boston Red Sox celebrates after winning Game 5 of a baseball American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Houston.
The clinching game occurred on first-year manager Alex Cora’s 43rd birthday.
Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts, right, celebrates after they won the baseball American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Houston. Red Sox won 4-1.
The Los Angeles Dodgers hold a three games to two lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series. The winner of that series, which resumes Friday night in Milwaukee, will advance to play the Red Sox.
The Boston Red Sox celebrate after winning the baseball American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Houston. Red Sox won 4-1.
The World Series opening game will be at Fenway Park, starting at 8:09 p.m. Tuesday.
The Boston Red Sox celebrate after winning the baseball American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Houston. Red Sox won 4-1.
