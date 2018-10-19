Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018: Collins’ speech not historic, yes on Question 1, Mills for governor

October 19, 2018 8:00 am

Attack ads may backfire

I’m surprised that Bruce Poliquin‘s ads against Jared Golden include “young” in the list of supposedly undesirable traits. This choice could backfire.

In our society, “young” is a very positive word. Golden’s ads on pre-existing conditions are simple, direct and truthful. They may prompt those of us in the 2nd Congressional District to consider all the people we know who have pre-existing conditions.

Poloquin’s claims about health care are untruthful, given his voting record. And for this old voter, Golden’s tattoos are a plus.

Peg Cruikshank

Corea

Mills for governor

Does Maine deserve another four years of Paul LePage? That is exactly what will happen if Shawn Moody is elected governor. Ann LePage said Moody will carry on the policies of her husband. Moody cannot pick and choose what he owns from LePage; he owns it all.

He owns the ignorant simplemindedness of his hero, the flaunting of the public will for Medicaid expansion, funding public land acquisition and funding for education. Moody owns the LePage disgraceful public slander of his opponents. Moody owns vilifying of public servants, teachers and unions.

Moody thinks government is about “job creating.” No. It is about representing and championing all Mainers. It is about rational discussion of public issues. That is why I am voting for Janet Mills. Join the blue wave.

Mac Herrling

Bradley

Collins’ speech not historic

Sen. Susan Collins’ 43-minute speech in support of Brett Kavanaugh was so finely crafted it could have been written by a skilled defense attorney. It was also flawlessly delivered, including displays of emotion rarely seen in her public career.

It appears that the key issue for Collins was the “lack of corroboration” of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s claim of sexual assault by Kavanaugh. This is a powerful legal point to raise before a jury, and it worked. If we are truly guided by the “presumption of innocence,” it’s difficult to fault her for citing it. But to describe her statement as “ historic” or a “ declaration of conscience” does not meet the test of history.

In no way did it compare with Sen. Margaret Chase Smith’s denunciation of the tactics used by Sen. Joseph McCarthy to alarm the American people about a “Communist conspiracy,” while smearing the names and reputations of loyal Americans who flirted with Communist economic theory in their early years. It can be noted that in Smith’s speech she did not once mention McCarthy’s name. But what she said was the beginning of McCarthy’s downfall. That was historic by any measure.

The allegation that Ford was used as a foil by Democrats to deny Kavanaugh’s confirmation defies credibility. She told the truth as she knew it. By now, we know better than ever that justice does not always prevail at the moment of decision, but we can be assured that ultimately it will. Ask Bill Cosby.

Hal Wheeler

Bangor

Yes on Question 1

I am writing to urge readers to support universal home care and vote yes on Question 1 this November. I experience severe numbness in my hands due to ulnar nerve compressions in my elbows. Due to this numbness, I am unable to do tasks that seem simple to others — cutting vegetables, cooking, washing dishes, taking care of animals, etc. I have had surgeries to work on fixing this and have more surgeries scheduled, but I still struggle with many daily tasks.

I would be lost without the supports I have in place. I have a roommate who does much of the work around the house that I am unable to do in exchange for rent. He cleans, cooks and drives. Without this help, I would be in big trouble.

This is why I support Question 1, because I know there are many people experiencing the same issues as me who don’t have a support system like I do. I know how difficult it can be to get the care that you need. Without my roommate, it would be very difficult for me to live independently in my own home. We need a better system in this state, one that gives Mainers the chance to stay in their own homes, so we can keep our independence.

I know that I am not alone in this struggle, and I ask that all of you vote yes on Question 1 this Nov. 6.

Anna Baird

Winslow

Golden no radical

Rep. Bruce Poliquin’s ads say Jared Golden is “too radical, too risky.” Why attack one’s opponent? Shouldn’t the incumbent’s record secure our votes?

Consider the environment. The nonpartisan League of Conservation Voters reports environmental voting records of every member of Congress. Poliquin’s environmental votes earned an abysmal score of 17 percent. Ignoring our responsibilities as stewards of this earth? Radical, and risky.

Golden believes we share a duty to prevent the devastation of climate change. Radical? No, responsible.

Consider health care. In 2015, Poliquin voted for a budget that would have created Medicare vouchers. In 2017, he voted to repeal Obamacare — 57,300 Mainers receiving Medicaid would have lost coverage. Abandoning Maine’s vulnerable people? Radical, and risky.

Golden believes we need to stop treating health like a private industry, and start treating health as a public good and basic right for every American. It is a radical idea to consider health care a public good and basic right. It’s also a compassionate, transformative idea.

Poliquin supported tax “reform” benefiting corporations and wealthy individuals, and adding $1.9 trillion to the national debt over the next decade. His major campaign contributions come from Wall Street, corporations, lobbyists and the NRA.

Golden responded to the 2001 terrorist attacks by enlisting in the Marines, risking his life in Iraq and Afghanistan. Golden’s records as a Marine and state legislator demonstrate his commitment to public service. He is not beholden to special interests or corporations. That’s radical. Risky? No, refreshing.

Voting, choosing whom to trust, is risky. I’m choosing to trust Golden.

Janet Hamel

Orono

Election notice

