Missing Parsonsfield man found safe in Sanford

• October 19, 2018 3:23 pm

Updated: October 19, 2018 5:14 pm

A Parsonsfield man who had been missing since Monday has been found. Todd Pierce, 51, was found safe in Sanford, according to News Center Maine.

He had been seen last on Stagecoach Road in Parsonsfield and was missing since 4:45 p.m. Oct. 14, according to an Oct. 19 release from Cpl. John MacDonald of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife Bureau of Warden Service.

Pierce, who is deaf and has had recent health issues, is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. “It’s believed he was operating a black and white Yamaha Raptor 700 ATV and was wearing a black helmet and black shirt,” MacDonald said in the original release.

Game wardens were assisting the York County Sheriff’s Department in the search for Pierce.

