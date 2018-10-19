Maine news you need to know for Friday

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s with sunny skies throughout the state.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

After 16 months of work, Orono Brewing Company’s new 10,000-square-foot brewery, bar, restaurant and distribution center opened this week, in a former concrete plant tucked away on a little-traveled side street in the Orono neighborhood known as the Basin.

The new space at 61 Margin St. is open from 4 to 10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 4 p.m.-midnight on Fridays, noon to midnight on Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Mainers will vote on four bond questions on Nov. 6, that could add as much as $200 million in new borrowing. The questions on the ballot all ask for approval to borrow more money to pay for improvements to the state’s aging roads, bridges, waterfront infrastructure, wastewater systems and post-secondary educational resources.

When it was first created, Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument faced intense opposition. Now, Maine’s national monument will have an operating budget of about $400,000, its highest yet, if Congress gives approval. The budget would be a $200,000 increase over the $180,000 given the year before, according to U.S. Sen. Angus King’s office.

A new lawsuit filed in federal court by the alleged victim is seeking $62 million from the town of Kittery, where local police failed to hold the man accountable, despite what she said was a confession at the time.

Water usage this summer at the splash pad at Knowlton Park — which is essentially a fountain designed for people to play in — declined by about 230,000 gallons from the prior year.

That amount is roughly the amount of water that 18 people would use in their daily routines over the five months that the splash pad is turned on each summer.

Madison Michaud has scored 121 goals during her career at Presque Isle High School. And even though she ranks fifth in Maine history, she would trade them all for a state championship.

WWE Live returns to Bangor Friday night at the Cross Insurance Center, while comedian Bob Marley is at the Collins Center for the Arts on Saturday night. If you’re feeling Halloween-y, the Penobscot Theatre Company premieres its fall thriller “Wait Until Dark” at the Bangor Opera House starting on Friday, while cult favorite “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” screens several times throughout the weekend at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor.

