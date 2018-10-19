Maine news you need to know for Friday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s with sunny skies throughout the state.
Industrial chic meets hip-hop at Orono Brewing Company’s new HQ
After 16 months of work, Orono Brewing Company’s new 10,000-square-foot brewery, bar, restaurant and distribution center opened this week, in a former concrete plant tucked away on a little-traveled side street in the Orono neighborhood known as the Basin.
The new space at 61 Margin St. is open from 4 to 10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 4 p.m.-midnight on Fridays, noon to midnight on Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
What you need to know about Maine’s bond questions
Mainers will vote on four bond questions on Nov. 6, that could add as much as $200 million in new borrowing. The questions on the ballot all ask for approval to borrow more money to pay for improvements to the state’s aging roads, bridges, waterfront infrastructure, wastewater systems and post-secondary educational resources.
Maine’s national monument was once heavily opposed. Now its federal budget is growing.
When it was first created, Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument faced intense opposition. Now, Maine’s national monument will have an operating budget of about $400,000, its highest yet, if Congress gives approval. The budget would be a $200,000 increase over the $180,000 given the year before, according to U.S. Sen. Angus King’s office.
Town police failed to arrest man who confessed to raping girl in ‘77, lawsuit claims
A new lawsuit filed in federal court by the alleged victim is seeking $62 million from the town of Kittery, where local police failed to hold the man accountable, despite what she said was a confession at the time.
Ellsworth splash pad water usage in 2018 declined by 230,000 gallons
Water usage this summer at the splash pad at Knowlton Park — which is essentially a fountain designed for people to play in — declined by about 230,000 gallons from the prior year.
That amount is roughly the amount of water that 18 people would use in their daily routines over the five months that the splash pad is turned on each summer.
Prolific senior sparks Presque Isle girls back to top of Class B North soccer standings
Madison Michaud has scored 121 goals during her career at Presque Isle High School. And even though she ranks fifth in Maine history, she would trade them all for a state championship.
Do this: Your Maine weekend guide
WWE Live returns to Bangor Friday night at the Cross Insurance Center, while comedian Bob Marley is at the Collins Center for the Arts on Saturday night. If you’re feeling Halloween-y, the Penobscot Theatre Company premieres its fall thriller “Wait Until Dark” at the Bangor Opera House starting on Friday, while cult favorite “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” screens several times throughout the weekend at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor.
Maine
Climate forecasters say Maine likely to have above-average temps this winter
Prosecutors want to try parents together for child’s death
Canadian moose hunter arrested on charge of illegally entering US
Bangor
These 10 people want your vote for Bangor public office
Delta drops service between Bangor and New York’s JFK
This Bangor theater performance will thrill your senses
Business
CMP bows to pressure, agrees to bury power lines near Kennebec Gorge
Mercy Hospital seeking to raise $20M to move out of Portland downtown
Natural gas touted as best alternative while Maine looks to renewables
Politics
LePage plans to set up his successor with a tax-cutting budget to last until 2021
Parsing the rhetoric in the latest Maine debates
Mills, Moody jab each other over tax returns in another largely cordial debate
Opinion
Golden will represent the 2nd District’s interests, not a ‘radical’ agenda
Our fate is tied to a healthy ocean. That’s why New England’s marine monument matters.
How Maine can better prepare students for good jobs
Sports
Price is right, Red Sox finish off Astros to reach World Series
UMaine women’s basketball team picked to repeat as America East champion
Cora guides Red Sox, inspires team back home in Puerto Rico
