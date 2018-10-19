Boil-water order issued in Lincoln

Google Maps | BDN Google Maps | BDN

• October 19, 2018 5:51 pm

Water district customers in the northern Penobscot County town of Lincoln were told Friday to boil all water before using it, according to a local official.

The order follows a mishap earlier in the day when a maintenance procedure caused a pressure buildup in the system, rupturing a water main, according to Jeff Day, superintendent of the Lincoln Water District.

“It went off just like a shotgun,” Day said late Friday afternoon. “It snapped my water main and depressurized the whole town.”

Day said that he has sent off samples to the Bangor Water District for testing and hopes to get the results back Saturday morning. If the results come back negative, he said, the order will be lifted.

